Pages Earns Second-Straight Weekly Nod

OGDEN, UT - Andy Pages has been honored as the Pioneer League's Player of the Week for July 1-7, Minor League Baseball announced Monday.

Pages played all six Raptors games during the week and hit .409 (9-for-22) with three doubles, three home runs, nine RBI and eight runs scored in addition to four walks and a pair of stolen bases.

"To watch him be able to stay on the fastball and hit the off-speed stuff and continue to do that, it's impressive," said Raptors manager Austin Chubb. "I was kind of surprised (about the second honor in a row) but also not surprised because of his work ethic and the work he puts in every day. He's also come out of his shell in the locker room a little bit, which has been fun to see, so he's in a good spot right now."

"He's just not missing pitches right now," said Raptors hitting coach Seth Conner. "That kid loves to play the game of baseball. In doubleheaders he wants to play both games - he's almost upset when he's out of the game. He understands how he's going to be pitched.

I think there's a mature hitter in there."

Pages is now batting .324 (23-for-71) in 18 games on the season. He leads the league with seven home runs and 14 extra-base hits and is tied for the RBI lead with teammate Justin Yurchak at 23 apiece. The 18-year-old from Havana, Cuba, is also second in total bases at 51 (one behind leader Yurchak), in a tie for second with 7 doubles, and in a tie for fourth in runs scored with 18.

Pages becomes the first Pioneer League player to earn consecutive Player of the Week honors since Helena's Ronnie Gideon won July 25-31 and August 1-7, 2016. He is also the first Raptors player to go back-to-back in Player of the Week nods since Brian Ruggiano took August 10-17 and shared August 17-24, 2009.

The Raptors complete their five-game homestand/series with the Rocky Mountain Vibes Monday night at 7:00 before heading out on an eight-game road trip beginning Wednesday at Idaho Falls.

