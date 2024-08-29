Voyagers Edge Past PaddleHeads in 5-Inning Contest

GREAT FALLS, MT- A blustery, and wet evening would be a factor Wednesday as the Missoula PaddleHeads squared off with the Great Falls Voyagers. This would not cool down either offense on this night however as both teams would score routinely in the early going. The PaddleHeads would hold the lead in the 1st 2 frames behind successful innings offensively. Great Falls would find a rebuttal in the next 2 however behind big rallies. As the game approached the 5th inning, weather conditions would also worsen. This would ultimately bring the game to a halt after the top of the 5th inning.

Great Falls would score 4 runs each in the 3rd, and 4th innings to grab their first lead of the contest by a score of 11-9. The Voyager would trail by as many as 4 runs in the 1st 2 innings. Missoula would score a run in the top of the 5th to cut into the deficit but would not have a chance to do anything further. The game would be brought to a stop after the end of the top of the 5th due to poor field conditions, and inclement weather. Since the game had made it through the top of the 5th, Great Falls would be awarded the victory by a tally of 11-10.

