Yolo Tops Hawks, 7-1

August 29, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Last week, Cameron Repetti (7-4) was the Pioneer League Pitcher of the Week. He backed that up on Wednesday night at Memorial Stadium in Boise leading the Yolo High Wheelers (46-36; 23-15) to a 7-1 win over the Boise Hawks (49-37; 23-15). The right-hander has won his last two starts (both against the Hawks) and has allowed just one run in 16 innings against them (0.56 ERA).

Over his last three starts he's worked 24 innings and has surrendered two earned runs with 20 strikeouts--ERA of 0.75. The only run allowed by him on Wednesday was in the first inning--he gave up nine hits but was able to get two double plays. Repetti struck out six.

Yolo is back in a second-place tie with Boise for the last playoff spot with ten games left in the regular season for both. The High Wheelers lead the series 6-2 and have evened this set at one.

Repetti battled pneumonia on the recent Colorado trip said, "I felt good from the start. There was some weak contact which found holes but was able to trust/execute my plan for seven strong innings." Regarding his recent success he added, "it's just back to being healthy and trusting my defense and letting my pitches work."

"Cam was huge tonight," said Yolo manager Billy Horton. He commanded the zone and took the fight to them. I loved his aggressiveness."

After Yolo had been shutout through the first 12 innings of this series, the High Wheelers were finally able to crack the safe in the fourth. They were down 1-0 and got back-to-back two-out hits from right fielder Tanner Smith (single) and a game-tying double by left fielder David Glancy.

In the sixth, the visitors took the lead for good scoring three times. Third baseman Braedon Blackford led off with a double and first baseman Jose Gonzalez followed with a single moving Blackford to third. Designated hitter Bobby Lada came through with the go-ahead double plating Blackford and Gonzalez which made it 3-1. Glancy added the other run in that inning with a sacrifice fly which was set up courtesy of a sacrifice bunt by Smith.

The following inning, Yolo plated three taking advantage of three Boise errors. Shortstop Braylin Marine had an RBI single, Gonzalez received an RBI reaching on a throwing error by Boise pitcher Cameron Dayton allowing a run to score, and Glancy drew a bases loaded walk. Glancy finished with three RBI's matching his season-high with Yolo.

Horton praised the significance of Glancy's night, "David was huge with runners in scoring position. Those were gigantic at bats for us. I'm proud of the way he swung the bat."

The bullpen did its job again with Jack Zalasky and Andrew LaCour pitching the eighth and ninth respectively not allowing a run while combing for three strikeouts. The bullpen hasn't allowed an earned run in its last 23 2/3 innings.

Boise starter Ryan Wentz (0-1) suffered the loss in first pro appearance. The CSUN alum issued four runs (all earned) on eight hits in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out four.

Game three of this set is Thursday night in Boise at 6:05 PST. Right-hander Brandon McPherson (5-1) gets the start for Yolo against Boise righty Mike Peterson (9-7).

HIGH TALES

Gonzalez was 2-5 with two singles and a run scored. He stretches his consecutive on-base streak to 32 games. Blackford has reached base safely in his last 14 games. He was 2-5 with two doubles and is 11-24 (.458) against the Hawks

Marine broke an 0-9 "slump" with the seventh inning single. His average is still among the Pioneer League leaders at .383

All nine High Wheelers in the starting lineup reached base safely

