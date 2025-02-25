Vote for Johnny for Best MiLB Mascot

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Fort Wayne TinCaps mascot Johnny TinCap is a finalist for Minor League Baseball's best mascot, according to USA Today.

Johnny has been selected by a panel of experts for showing team pride while bringing joy and laughter to fans and players alike.

"We appreciate USA Today for spotlighting Johnny as one of the most popular mascots in all of Minor League Baseball and hope our fans can vote him to the top spot," said Brenda Gibson, TinCaps Community and Fan Engagement Manager.

The TinCaps are Minor League Baseball's High-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres. From Single-A up through Triple-A, there are 120 teams in total in MiLB, with some clubs having multiple mascots. Johnny is one of 20 finalists for this recognition.

Johnny has been the TinCaps' mascot since the franchise moved from Memorial Stadium to Parkview Field in 2009 and rebranded from the Wizards to the TinCaps. The always-smiling and friendly mascot has become popular not only for being the No. 1 fan of the TinCaps, but also for routinely supporting community events. Through the TinCaps Reading Program, presented by CareSource, Johnny is an advocate for education as well.

Johnny and the TinCaps are currently preparing for their Opening Day on Friday, April 4 (7:05 p.m.) against the A's-affiliated Lansing Lugnuts. With tickets starting at just $7, seats are available for all 66 home games at TinCaps.com/Tickets. The team recently announced its exciting promotional schedule, featuring fireworks, giveaways, discounted concessions, theme nights, special appearances, and more.

Fort Wayne TinCaps Awards in 2024

Minor League Baseball's CommUNITY Champion Award

The Journal Gazette Citizen of the Year: Team President Mike Nutter

High-A Groundskeeper of the Year: Keith Winter

Midwest League Home Clubhouse Manager of the Year: Sam Lewis

Northeast Indiana Baseball Association Bob Parker Award: John Nolan

