Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Announce Frozen Pizzas Alternate Identity

GRAND CHUTE, WI - Wisconsin is the "Frozen Pizza Capital of the World". Now, the state has a baseball team to call its own. The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers have unveiled the Wisconsin Frozen Pizzas as a new identity for the team's alternate arsenal.

People in the state of Wisconsin consume more frozen pizza than any other state in the Union (and probably the world) on a per capita basis. Other fun facts behind selecting Frozen Pizzas as an alternate identity and Wisconsin's claim on "Frozen Pizza Capital of the World":

Five of America's largest frozen pizza brands started in Wisconsin and are still headquartered here

Many popular grocery stores in the state carry up to 50 different brands of frozen pizza from all over the country

Wisconsin's large cheese production, manufacturing know-how, and big appetites all contribute to its frozen pizza dominance.

The Frozen Pizzas will take the field for the first time on Saturday, July 12 in a game against the South Bend Cubs at Neuroscience Group Field. The game is scheduled to start at 6:40pm with a Frozen Pizza Bobblehead presented by Jack's as part of this game. The first 1,000 fans entering the ballpark on July 12 will receive the pizza oven bobblehead. Fans can guarantee receiving this bobblehead with the purchase of the 10-game Bobblehead Ticket Package at this link.

The genesis of the Frozen Pizzas dates to 2021 when the Timber Rattlers hosted a Frozen Pizza Throwdown at Neuroscience Group Field to showcase over a dozen Wisconsin brands for fans of frozen pizzas. The logo created for the event was popular enough to begin conversations about "Could this be an alternate identity?" The answer was an emphatic and delicious "YES!"

If you want to preheat your oven* with Frozen Pizzas merchandise, check out the available items in the Snake Pit Team Store at the stadium or online.

The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers are one of the leaders in alternate identities for Minor League Baseball. The Timber Rattlers have taken the field as the Wisconsin Brats, Los Cascabeles de Wisconsin, Lake Winnebago Shantymen, and Wisconsin Udder Tuggers over the years.

Make sure to keep your eyes on our social media channels, website, and team store for one more new alternate identity to be unveiled before the start of the 2025 season.

The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers open the 2025 season at home against the Cedar Rapids Kernels on Friday, April 4. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40pm CDT.

Full-season, half-season, mini-plan, and flex packages for the 2025 season are available online through timberrattlers.com, over the phone at (920) 733-4152, or in person at the Timber Rattlers Box Office located at Neuroscience Group Field. The box office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.

*-Do NOT place Frozen Pizza merchandise from the Snake Pit Team Store in your oven.

