Vorva Earns Call-Up; Havoc Sign Karpsinski

November 18, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTSVILLE,AL â Head Coach Glenn Detulleo announced that G Hunter Vorva has earned a call-up to his hometown Kalamazoo Wings (ECHL).

Vorva, 26, was the 2021-22 SPHL goalie of the year. Vorva started this season with the Wings and made his 2022-23 Havoc debut in Evansville this past weekend.

This is the first call-up of the year for the Havoc.

In a corresponding move, we've signed G Cody Karpinski.

Karpinski, 30, is a goalie from Chicago, IL. Last season, he appeared in 20 games for the Pensacola Ice Flyers.

Welcome to Huntsville, Cody!

