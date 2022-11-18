Vorva Earns Call-Up; Havoc Sign Karpsinski
November 18, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release
HUNTSVILLE,AL â Head Coach Glenn Detulleo announced that G Hunter Vorva has earned a call-up to his hometown Kalamazoo Wings (ECHL).
Vorva, 26, was the 2021-22 SPHL goalie of the year. Vorva started this season with the Wings and made his 2022-23 Havoc debut in Evansville this past weekend.
This is the first call-up of the year for the Havoc.
In a corresponding move, we've signed G Cody Karpinski.
Karpinski, 30, is a goalie from Chicago, IL. Last season, he appeared in 20 games for the Pensacola Ice Flyers.
Welcome to Huntsville, Cody!
