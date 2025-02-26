Volume Three of Revs Entertainment Announced

February 26, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







(York, Pa.) - The request line has been off the hook for the highly anticipated return of Saturday night's dazzling pyrotechnics and even more fantastic character meet-and-greets for the whole family.

Fireworks

Inside-the-park fireworks after every Saturday night Revs game- plus a few bonus nights- join the setlist of fun that families can expect in 2025.

Fireworks presented by Give Local York & RKL - 05/02

Fireworks - 05/03

Fireworks presented by Suicide Prevention of York - 05/17

Fireworks - 05/31

Fireworks presented by Explore York - 06/14

Fireworks presented by Pennsylvania Lottery - 06/28

July4York Fireworks Spectacular (both inside and outside the ballpark) presented by Glatfelter Insurance Group - 07/04

Fireworks presented by Blue Moon Light - 07/12

Fireworks presented by AAA Mid States - 07/26

Fireworks - 08/09

Fireworks presented by Precision Custom Components - 08/23

Fireworks - 09/06

Local businesses interested in sponsoring one of the few remaining fireworks displays can contact Nate Tile at ntile@yorkrevolution.com to secure their opportunity before they're gone.

Characters

Some Revolution-ary classic appearances and more are rounding out the lineup for the season. Headliners NEW to the Revolution entertainment schedule include the Ph-amed Phillie Phanatic, a Taylor Swift tribute act with an entourage, and costumed characters from the recent hit Wicked movie.

Star Wars Day - 05/04

Bluey & Bingo Character Appearance - 05/18

Phillie Phanatic Appearance - 05/20

Taylor Swift Performer & Entourage - 06/13

Princess Character Appearance - 06/15

Harry Potter Character Appearance - 06/29

Superhero Appearance - 07/13

Live Pirates & Water Attractions at Camp Day - 07/17

Wicked Wednesday Character Appearance - 08/20

Paw Patrol Character Appearance - 09/05

Between lighting up the sky after the Revolution's on-field displays of bright talent and bringing smiles to fans eager to meet their favorite fictional characters at WellSpan Park, 2025 is shaping up to be more than just a one-hit wonder of entertainment.

The York Revolution are cranking up the volume on their promotional schedule, adding more hits to the lineup and making sure this season's festivities strike the perfect chord with fans. No need for an encore- the full promotional schedule will be released ahead of single-game tickets going on sale Sunday, March 9, 2025!

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from February 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.