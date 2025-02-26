Patrick Lennon Named to Ducks 25th Anniversary Team

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced that former outfielder/DH Patrick Lennon has been chosen as the 17th member of the franchise's 25th Anniversary Team.

Lennon spent parts of four seasons on Long Island (2002-05), playing 282 games. He ranks second all-time in franchise history for OPS (.914), on-base percentage (.399) and slugging percentage (.515). Additionally, he sits third in batting (.314), seventh in home runs (45) and eighth in RBIs (226), walks (144) and extra-base hits (121). His 36 doubles in 2004 led the Atlantic League and, along with his 73 walks that year, ranked sixth-most in franchise history for a single season.

The North Carolina native helped lead the Ducks to their first-ever Atlantic League championship in 2004. He also earned ALPB All-Star Game selections in 2002, when the game was held on Long Island, and 2004. The six-year MLB veteran had his contract purchased twice by Major League organizations during his time with the Ducks, joining the Tampa Bay Rays in 2002 and the Detroit Tigers in 2003. Lennon resides with his family in Central Islip, N.Y., and is currently a baseball instructor at Pro Game Sports and motivational speaker.

Every week throughout the offseason leading up to Opening Night of the 2025 campaign, the Ducks will unveil a new member of the franchise's 25th Anniversary Team. Players were chosen based on their contributions to the organization, including on-field accomplishments, longevity with the franchise, impact on their professional playing career and involvement with the Long Island community. The following is the up-to-date All-Time Team roster:

POSITION PLAYER POSITION PLAYER

Catcher Francisco Morales (2000-02) Starting Pitcher John Brownell (2012-18)

First Base Doug Jennings (2000-05) Starting Pitcher Randy Leek (2007-10)

Second Base Steve Lombardozzi (2019, 2021) Starting Pitcher Bill Pulsipher (2004-07)

Shortstop Dan Lyons (2011-18) Starting Pitcher Lance Davis (2004-05, 2007-08)

Third Base Carlos Baerga (2001) Starting Pitcher Rod Henderson (2000-01)

Outfield Kimera Bartee (2003-04) Closer Bill Simas (2004, 2009-10)

Outfield Justin Davies (2000-05) Pitcher Leo Rosales (2012-14)

Outfield Lew Ford (2009, 2011-23) Pitcher Jose Cuas (2018-19, 2021)

Designated Hitter Patrick Lennon (2002-05) Pitcher

Utility Pitcher

Bench Pitcher

Bench Pitcher

Bench

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 25th Anniversary season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for four consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 713 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

