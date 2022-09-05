Volpe Continues Tear but RailRiders Fall in 10

September 5, 2022 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







DURHAM, NC - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (69-60) dropped game one of a pivotal six-game series against the Durham Bulls by a 4-3 final in extras. Anthony Volpe has hits in his first four Triple-A games, going 8-for-17 in the process.

Sean Boyle started on the mound, allowing one run across five innings of work in his first game at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. The 25-year-old struck out four while walking three. The RailRiders would tie the game at one in the fifth. Volpe lifted a high pop down the right field line that just barely stayed fair, allowing Ryan LaMarre to advance to third from first. An errant throw from right allowed him to score.

Durham brought in the go-ahead run on a Jim Haley triple in the sixth for their second lead of the game. Once again, Volpe answered back in the seventh with an RBI double to equalize the game at two.

Emmanuel Ramirez and Jimmy Cordero combined for three shutout relief frames, facing just one over the minimum to force the game past nine innings. In extras, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre would take their first lead of the evening on a Blake Perkins sac fly. The switch hitter lined out to right with Bulls' outfielder Luke Raley diving for a fine defensive play to rob him of a hit. Durham used an RBI triple from Miles Mastrobuoni to tie the game. He would score two batters later on a Raley single up the middle for a 4-3 Durham win in ten innings.

The victory slides the RailRiders to third place and now four and a half games back of first place in the International League East standings. This game was the only game on the Minor League schedule on Labor Day with the Worcester vs. Lehigh Valley game being postponed due to rain. Javy Guerra (2-0) was given the win in relief. Jacob Barnes (0-1) suffered his first SWB loss.

The two teams will get Tuesday night off before continuing the series on Wednesday night at 6:35 PM. Steve Granado calls the action starting at 6:15 PM on the RailRiders Baseball Network and swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

69-60

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 5, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.