Bulls Walk off with 4-3 Extra-Inning Win over RailRiders

September 5, 2022 - International League (IL) - Durham Bulls News Release







DURHAM, NC - Bulls second baseman Miles Mastrobuoni clubbed four hits, including a game-tying RBI triple in the tenth inning, while right fielder Luke Raley's walk-off run-scoring single gave Durham a 4-3 extra-inning victory over the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Monday evening at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. The victory extends Durham's lead in the International League East Division standings to four games.

Entering the last of the tenth down a run, Mastrobuoni mashed his triple into the right-center field gap to plate 3B Xavier Edwards and tie the game. Following an intentional walk to CF Josh Lowe, Raley came through on the first pitch by bouncing a single over a drawn-in infield to cue the celebration and give first-place Durham their fifth straight victory.

The Bulls struck first when LF Grant Witherspoon ripped a fourth-inning RBI double down the right field line for the 1-0 advantage. The RailRiders would answer with a single tally in the fifth before 1B Jim Haley smacked an RBI triple off the right-center field wall in the sixth to put Durham back ahead. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, however, would even the contest with a run in the seventh to force the extra frame.

Mastrobuoni (4-5, R, 3B, RBI) led all batters with four knocks, and has now recorded a hit in 18 of his last 19 contests. He also leads the International League in hits (141) and runs scored (83), while ranking third in total bases. Raley (2-4, R, RBI) also posted a multi-hit effort in the win.

Bulls reliever Javy Guerra (1.0 IP, 0 H, R, 0 ER, SO) earned the win in support of starter Easton McGee (3.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, BB). RailRiders righty Jacob Barnes (0.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, ER, BB, SO) suffered the defeat.

Following an off day on Tuesday, the two teams are set to continue their six-game series on Wednesday evening, with first pitch slated for 6:35pm. Tampa Bay Rays RHP Tyler Glasnow is expected to start for Durham to begin an MLB Rehab Assignment, while Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's starting pitcher has not yet been announced.

Tickets for that game and all remaining 2022 home dates can be purchased at DurhamBulls.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 5, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.