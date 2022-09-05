3rd Annual "Give Life Walk & Bike Ride" Is Saturday, September 24 at Delaware Park
September 5, 2022 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release
Help celebrate life at the third annual Marcy Dandes Memorial Family Bike Ride & Walk, Saturday, September 24 at Delaware Park. Register Today
People of all ages and abilities are invited to attend with bikes, trikes, scooters and strollers welcome. Registration begins on September 24th at 8:30 a.m. with the program to start at 9:15 a.m. and the Family Bike Ride and Walk around Ring Rd. to run from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Post-race festivities in Delaware Park will include food, music by DJ Milk, a kids bike rodeo and more. To register, visit: https://e.givesmart.com/events/rU2/
Marcy Dandes was deeply engaged in the WNY community, a dedicated volunteer for ECMC and a passionate advocate of the Donate Life mission through Connect Life. The Family Bike Ride in her memory will benefit both ECMC and ConnectLife, and will continue Marcy's legacy of giving across WNY for years to come.
The Marcy Dandes Memorial Family Bike Ride & Walk is sponsored by ECMC, ConnectLife and Rich Products.
