Volpe, Brito Soar over Birds
July 21, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Hudson Valley Renegades News Release
Anthony Volpe homered, doubled, and drove in three runs and Jhony Brito pitched six shutout innings as the Hudson Valley Renegades powered past the Aberdeen IronBirds, 8-0, on Wednesday night in Maryland.
The Gades have outscored Aberdeen 27-1 through the first two games of the series. They've outhit the Birds, 31-7.
Volpe's double in the third drove in a run and Jake Sanford hit a two-run homer to help open a 4-0 lead. Volpe homered in the fourth as Hudson Valley added more offense.
In the meantime, Brito cruised through six innings, allowing three hits and a walk while striking out 10. He picked up the win to even his record at 4-4. Alexander Vizcaino and Nick Ernst closed out the night on the mound.
James Nelson and Kyle MacDonald had three hits each for the Renegades.
Ignacio Feliz (0-1) took the loss for Aberdeen.
The teams continue the series on Thursday night.
Per the State of New York, the Renegades are now open at 100% capacity. Tickets continue to be a tremendous value starting as low as $6. Visit HVRenegades.com for ticket information and so much more.
Follow the Renegades on Social Media and listen to the "Renegades Weekly" Podcast wherever you get your podcasts.
• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...
High-A East League Stories from July 21, 2021
- Volpe, Brito Soar over Birds - Hudson Valley Renegades
- Dash Flash Bats in Sixth, Thwart BlueClaws 10-4 - Winston-Salem Dash
- Tourists Drop Second Straight to the Crawdads - Asheville Tourists
- Cyclones Rally Late for 5-3 Win over Wilmington - Brooklyn Cyclones
- Drive Hold Off Grasshoppers For 5-3 Win - Greenville Drive
- Hot Rods Walk-Off Braves 4-3 in Ninth-Straight Win on Wednesday - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Winston-Salem Dash Game Notes (July 21) - Winston-Salem Dash
- Hot Rods Game Notes - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Greenville Drive Announce Commitment to Red Sox "B United" Initiative - Greenville Drive
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Hudson Valley Renegades Stories
- Volpe, Brito Soar over Birds
- Hey Nineteen: Gades Win Big in Aberdeen
- For Whom the Bell Tolls? Chad Drives in Three
- Renegades Win a Semple Game
- Comeback Kids Strike Again