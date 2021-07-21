Volpe, Brito Soar over Birds

Anthony Volpe homered, doubled, and drove in three runs and Jhony Brito pitched six shutout innings as the Hudson Valley Renegades powered past the Aberdeen IronBirds, 8-0, on Wednesday night in Maryland.

The Gades have outscored Aberdeen 27-1 through the first two games of the series. They've outhit the Birds, 31-7.

Volpe's double in the third drove in a run and Jake Sanford hit a two-run homer to help open a 4-0 lead. Volpe homered in the fourth as Hudson Valley added more offense.

In the meantime, Brito cruised through six innings, allowing three hits and a walk while striking out 10. He picked up the win to even his record at 4-4. Alexander Vizcaino and Nick Ernst closed out the night on the mound.

James Nelson and Kyle MacDonald had three hits each for the Renegades.

Ignacio Feliz (0-1) took the loss for Aberdeen.

The teams continue the series on Thursday night.

