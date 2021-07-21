Greenville Drive Announce Commitment to Red Sox "B United" Initiative

Greenville, SC - The Greenville Drive, in conjunction with their Major League Baseball parent club the Boston Red Sox, today announced their commitment to the Red Sox new "B United" initiative. Created by the Red Sox Social Justice, Equity & Inclusion Advisory Committee (SJAC), the "B United" initiative was created to shine a spotlight on injustice and use our voice to advocate change.

Drive Owner & President, Craig Brown, noted, "The Red Sox continue to be at the forefront, leading Community-minded initiatives. Our partnership with the Red Sox has always been about more than just baseball on the field, and this is a very tangible example of their Community commitment. We are honored to partner with the Red Sox as they promote racial and social justice causes that serve to unite our Communities."

"Fluor Field has served as a place to bring people together," added Brown. "About recognizing that we're all neighbors, that we all matter, that we all add to the vibrancy and humanity of this Community."

The Drive and Red Sox have a zero tolerance policy with respect to the use of derogatory language or hate speech, and are committed to providing a safe and inclusive environment for all players, coaches, staff, and fans at Fluor Field. Hate speech is defined as the use of offensive language concerning another person's race, color, national origin, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, religion, disability, or age.

"We are pleased to see the Greenville Drive adopt our B United logo and the principals of inclusion and acceptance we are committed to at the Red Sox and Fenway Park," said Red Sox Executive Vice President of Social Impact Bekah Salwasser. "While much of our focus has been directed towards the spaces we control and the people who work directly for our club, we recognize how interconnected we are with our affiliates and the importance of having a consistent message throughout our entire Minor League system to reach the next generation of players, coaches, Managers, and staff who are shaped in places like Fluor Filed in Greenville and groomed for the big leagues."

Beginning with tonight's series opening game versus the Greensboro Grasshoppers, fans will notice the "B United" logo prominently placed on Fluor Field's Green Monster, as well as displayed on all digital screens throughout the ballpark.

The "B United" logo will remain on the Green Monster for the Drive's remaining 24 home games of the 2021 season.

"Since our Inaugural Season, Fluor Field has become Greenville and the Upstate Community's 'Front Porch'," stated Drive General Manager, Eric Jarinko. "It has served as a platform for endeavors and initiatives that strengthen our Community. The Red Sox "B United" campaign aligns perfectly with the Drive's vision, and will serve to enhance our existing relationships with local HBCU institutions, the Greenville Chamber of Commerce's REEM Commission, MLK Dream Week, Prisma Health's Community Health Summit, Clemson University's Men of Color Summit, the Urban League of the Upstate, and many others."

Brown added, "Since the 2018 season, the Greenville Drive's slogan has been "Together We Win", which is referring to more than just the team's play on the field. It stands for how our Community can rally around each other, embrace one another, care for one another, and respect one another."

