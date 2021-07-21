Hot Rods Game Notes

July 21, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







The Hot Rods are opening with newly activated right-hander Evan McKendry who earned a 3-1 record with a 2.40 ERA prior to ending up on the IL.

Yesterday... Evan Edwards launched a 395-foot, two-run homer to give the Hot Rods a 5-4 win on Tuesday. Both teams scored three runs in the third inning, and the game stayed tied until Edwards' homer in the seventh inning. Justin Sterner struck out four in two scoreless innings for the win and Chris Gau pitched a perfect six outs for his fifth save in the win against the Braves.

Record Broken... The Hot Rods have hit 109 home runs this season, breaking the franchise record of 106 set in 2011. Bowling Green has hit their 109 homers in 65 games, passing the record just over halfway through the season. The record set in 2011 was done in a 140 game season, opposed to the 120-game 2021 campaign.

Familiar Faces... The Braves and Hot Rods have played 25 times this season, with Bowling Green leading the series 17-8. The offense is batting .224 against Rome, but has hit 28 of their homers this season with Braves pitchers on the mound. Hot Rods pitching has been sharp when facing Rome as well, posting a team ERA of 2.63 with 229 strikeouts in their 25 games pitched.

Getting the Call Up... Both of the Hot Rods June Player and Pitcher of the Month are now playing in AA Montgomery. OF Niko Hulsizer received the call up to AA on July 13th after hitting .248 with 13 homers in 44 games. RHP Jayden Murray was called up on July 20th after posting a 7-1 and a High-A East-leading 1.72 in 12 starts. Overall, Bowling Green has had nine players called up to the AA level in 2021.

Scoring Machine... Five runs scored for Bowling Green on Tuesday, pushing their total runs scored to 399. This is the highest in the High-A East and has their league-leading run differential to 110. During the Hot Rods season-high eight-game win streak, Bowling Green has scored no less than five runs in a game and are averaging 6.4 per game.

Yesterday's Notes... Hunt had his team-leading 13th multi-hit game of the season... Jones had his 12th multi-hit game of the year... Edwards collected his eighth multi-RBI game of the year... Sterner's four strikeouts fall one short of a career-high... He tied his career-high in his last outing on July 16th... The Hot Rods tied their season-high with four errors... Bowling Green extended their season-high win streak to eight games... BG is 33-16 this year against right-handed starters... The Hot Rods are 17-8 this year against the Braves... They are 6-1 against the Braves at Bowling Green Ballpark...

Now pitching: Zack Trageton... In his last start, Trageton tossed 5.0 hitless innings against Winston-Salem. The 5.0 innings tied a season-high, which he has logged five times in 2021. Trageton's hitless performance helped get his month of July back on track. In his first two outings of the month, he surrendered six earned runs on 13 hits. His last start also helped drop his opponent batting average to .260 and his WHIP to 1.19.

