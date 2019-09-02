Volcanoes Fall 10-7 in Extras After 3 Straight Homers

In the bottom of the second inning, Beicker Mendoza hit a two-run double to right center field that scores Tyler Wyatt and Harrison Freed and it gives the Volcanoes an early 2-0 lead.

In the bottom of the fourth, after Eugene takes a 3-2 lead, Chris Corbett hits a single into left field that scores Kwan Adkins and ties the game up at 3.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, after Eugene increased their lead to 6-3, Adkins hits a solo home run over the right center field wall to make it a 6-4 Eugene lead.

The next batter, Freed, hits a solo home run of his own in right center field to cut the lead 6-5.

The very next batter, Mendoza, hits a solo home run into dead center field that ties the game at 6.

The Volcanoes will play the Emeralds in the final game of the regular season as Travis Perry will take the mound against Eugene's Richard Gallardo. Then they are off to the playoffs.

