Tri-City Drops Penultimate Regular Season Game

September 2, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Tri-City Dust Devils News Release





The Tri-City Dust Devils (21-16, 37-38) fell 10-3 to the Spokane Indians (23-14, 45-30) on Sunday night at Gesa Stadium. Despite a late rally Spokane's sizable lead proved too much to overcome.

The Indians took control of the game after scoring five runs in the top of the third inning. Tri-City got their first run of the game in the seventh inning thanks to an RBI single from Sean Guilbe. In the top of the ninth inning Guilde drove in two additional runs with a triple. Chris Lincoln once again impressed out of the bullpen for the Dust Devils, tossing two hitless innings with five strikeouts.

Right-hander Luarbert Arias will toe the rubber in his debut with the Dust Devils on Monday night. Spokane will counter with right-hander Justin Slaten. After tomorrow's regular season finale there will be an off day on Tuesday before the Dust Devils and Indians begin the Divisional Round of the Northwest League Playoffs on Wednesday at Avista Stadium.

Monday night at Gesa Stadium is the Dust Devils regular season finale! There will be a postgame fireworks show presented by Lourdes Health. It will also be a Coca-Cola Monday, where all 22-ounce Coca-Cola products will cost only $1 throughout the night. Great seats are available by calling the team's office at (509) 544-8789 or by going to www.dustdevilsbaseball.com to purchase tickets.

