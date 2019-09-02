Hops Fall 6-4 in Boise

BOISE, IDAHO - The Boise Hawks beat the Hillsboro Hops 6-4 on Sunday night at Memorial Stadium in the next-to-last game of the regular season. Hillsboro stranded 11 men on base, including seven in scoring position, and had two runners tagged out at home plate.

Boise (12-25 in the second half, 27-48 overall) snapped a three-game losing streak. Hillsboro (23-14, 47-28) had a three-game winning streak come to an end.

Hillsboro scored first, plating two runs in the top of the third on an RBI single by Jorge Barrosa and a wild pitch.

Boise came back in the bottom of the fourth, taking a 3-2 lead. Trey Jacobs and Trevor Boone had back-to-back RBI doubles and Jesus Azuaje knocked home a run with a single.

The Hops tied the game in the top of the fifth on an RBI single by Tristin English, but some uncharacteristic bad defense by Hillsboro allowed Boise to score twice in the bottom of the inning and move in front 5-3. The Hops committed three errors in the inning, more than they had in any one game over a 50-game stretch earlier this season.

A Lyle Lin single cut Boise's lead to one in the top of the sixth, but the Hawks got the run back in the bottom of the sixth on an RBI ground-out by Azuaje to make it 6-4.

Stephen Jones stranded three Hops runners in working scoreless seventh and eighth innings, and Jacob Wallace pitched around two walks in the ninth to earn his league-leading 12th save.

Corbin Carroll returned to the lineup for the Hops after missing two weeks with a shoulder injury. He made his presence felt immediately, robbing L.J. Hatch of extra bases with a running catch in center field in the bottom of the first. Then, in the top of the second, Carroll tripled... but was thrown out at the plate, denying him an inside-the-park home run.

The Hops also had Jesus Marriaga thrown out at home on a pitch to the backstop in the eighth inning.

Hops starter Marcos Tineo (6-4) took the loss, and will fall one win shy of matching the franchise single-season record.

Jake Polancic worked an inning and a third scoreless for the Hops in what figures to be his final regular season outing, dropping his ERA to 0.92 over 20 appearances.

The Hops have one more game in the regular season, on Monday afternoon at 4:15PM (Pacific). Monday's game will air on Alt 102.3 FM in Portland, and online at Alt1023.iheart.com.

Hillsboro begins the postseason on Wednesday, hosting Salem-Keizer in game one of the best-of-three South Division Series at 7:05 PM at Ron Tonkin Field.

