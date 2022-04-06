Visalia Rawhide Announce 2022 Opening Night Roster

VISALIA, CA - On Wednesday, the Visalia Rawhide announced its roster for the 2022 season. Of the 30 players, 18 of them spent time with the 2021 Rawhide team.

Three of those players are named in MLBpipeline.com Dbacks Top 30 list-SS Jordan Lawlar at #3, 3B Deyvison De Los Santos at #14, and OF Wilderd Patino at #29. Both De Los Santos and Patino ended the 2021 season with the Rawhide. De Los Santos became the everyday third baseman, batting .276 with 3 HRs and 20 RBI in 37 games. Patino was plagued with an injury that sent him back to Arizona for a majority of the season. However, he finished the season healthy in Visalia.

Lawlar, the 2021 first round pick of the Diamondbacks, will start his first full professional season in Visalia. He played in two games last season in the Arizona Complex League before a season-ending injury on his left shoulder.

Leading the Rawhide for the 2022 is Manager Jorge Cortes. 2022 will mark his sixth season with the Diamondbacks and first season managing. In 2019, he helped the Jackson Generals become Southern League Champions. Cortes spent last season as the bench coach for the Reno Aces.

Gabriel Hernandez will be the new Rawhide pitching coach in his third season as a coach with the Diamondbacks. Hernandez was the pitching coach last season for the Arizona Complex Team. He became a coach in the Diamondbacks organization after his two-year scouting career with Arizona.

Ty Wright will serve as the hitting coach under Cortes in 2022. This season is Wright's first with the Diamondbacks. He spent 12 years in the Cubs organization, seven as a player and five as a coach.

Opening Night is Friday April 8th at 6:45pm versus the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes.

