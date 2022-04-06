San Jose Giants Announce 2022 Roster

San Jose, CA - The San Jose Giants have unveiled their roster in anticipation of the 2022 season. The roster is loaded with young talent and features 12 of the San Francisco Giants 2021 draft picks, including first rounder Will Bednar. In total, seven of the organization's top 30 prospects, according to MLB.com, will begin the 2022 season in San Jose.

The Giants open the 2022 season on the road on Friday, April 8 for three games against the Modesto Nuts. The team returns home to Excite Ballpark for a rematch of the 2021 Championship Series against the Fresno Grizzlies starting on Tuesday, April 12. Tickets for the opening six-game homestand are available on sjgiants.com.

Bednar, listed as the organization's second-best pitching prospect, lead Mississippi State to a College World Series Championship and earned Most Outstanding Player before joining San Jose late in the 2021 season. The 11 additional 2021 draft picks include pitchers Matt Mikulski (2nd round and #10 ranked prospect according to MLB.com), Mason Black (3rd round), Eric Silva (4th round and #29 ranked prospect), Seth Lonsway (6th round), Nick Sinacola (7th round), Ian Villers (8th round), Mat Olsen (9th round), Landen Roupp (12th round), Tyler Myrick (14th round) and Hunter Dula (18th round). Also joining his fellow 2021 draftees in San Jose is outfielder Vaun Brown (10th round).

Other members of the MLB.com top 30 San Francisco Giants prospect list who will open the year in San Jose include infielder Aeverson Arteaga (#11), pitcher Manuel Mercedes (#16), catcher Adrian Sugastey (#19) and outfielder Grant McCray (#26).

This San Jose team will also welcome back several players from their 2021 championship roster in position players Aeverson Arteaga, Najee Gaskins, Abdiel Layer, Grant McCray, Yorlis Rodriguez, Max Wright and pitchers Will Bednar, Trevor McDonald and Landen Roupp.

As previously announced, leading this year's team is Lipso Nava, who returns to San Jose for his third stint as San Jose's manager. Also on the San Jose field staff are two former San Francisco Giants in hitting coach Travis Ishikawa and pitching coach Dan Runzler, with fundamentals coach Jeremiah Knackstedt rounding out the staff.

The complete promotional calendar for the 2022 season has been announced and single game tickets are on sale now. The San Jose Giants 2022 Opening Night is Tuesday, April 12 at Excite Ballpark against the Fresno Grizzlies. For more information on Ticket Offers call 408.297.1435 or visit sjgiants.com.

