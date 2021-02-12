Visalia Rawhide Accept Affiliate Invitation from Arizona Diamondbacks

Visalia, CA - The Visalia Rawhide have officially accepted their invitation to remain an affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks after recently signing Major League Baseball's Professional Development License (PDL). The 10-year agreement will keep the Diamondbacks' Single-A baseball team in Visalia through the 2030 season.

"We could not be more excited to sign the PDL and officially accept the Arizona Diamondbacks invitation to continue our partnership with the organization for years to come," said Sam Sigal, Vice President of First Pitch Entertainment, owners of the Visalia Rawhide.

"Continuing our relationship with the D-Backs franchise going forward makes the return to baseball at Recreation Ballpark in the 2021 season even sweeter."

The relationship between Visalia and Arizona dates back to the 2007 season, and has seen stars like Trevor Bauer, Max Scherzer, Paul Goldschmidt, Justin Upton, Archie Bradley and many more make their way from Visalia to the Major Leagues. The relationship also produced the 2019 California League Champions, giving Visalia their first league title since the 1978 season.

"Visalia is the longest-tenured D-backs' affiliate and we are proud that will continue for many years to come," said Josh Barfield, Director of Player Development for the Arizona Diamondbacks. "We know the new ownership group, front office and Rawhide fans are looking forward to this upcoming season, and we are excited for our players and staff to return to Recreation Ballpark."

Additional information regarding the Rawhide's 2021 schedule, league structure, and ticketing procedures will be announced in the near future.

