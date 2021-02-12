Modesto Nuts Announce Ownership Changes

February 12, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - Modesto Nuts News Release







MODESTO, CA -The Modesto Nuts announce today that the Seattle Mariners have acquired 100% of the Modesto Nuts franchise. Previous owner HWS Baseball took ownership control of the Modesto franchise in 2005. During their tenure the organization set 5 consecutive franchise attendance records (2007-2011).

"Our organization is overjoyed and excited to now be exclusively owned by the Seattle Mariners," General Manager, Zach Brockman said. "Since our initial partnership in 2016 they have been nothing short of extraordinary and I'm sure our new arrangement will help us grow significantly in the future."

The Mariners have made it a priority of drafting and developing their own talent, and that pipeline starts in A Ball with Modesto. In 2019 (the last season of minor league games) top prospects Jarred Kelenic (50 games) and Julio Rodriguez (67 games) spent more time at A ball than at any other level. Top pitching prospects Logan Gilbert and Juan Then were no different. In 2021, Modesto will be the first stop for all young talent in the Mariners system.

The Mariners mission states that they are Dedicated to Winning Championships, Creating Unforgettable Experiences, and Serving Their Communities. This mission will extend to the Modesto Nuts. The Mariners believe baseball can unify communities and enrich lives through a shared love of baseball: In Seattle, in Modesto and wherever the game is played and loved.

The support and guidance from the Mariners will be invaluable. Not only for the players that pass through but also for the fans that pass through the gates at John Thurman Field. The Modesto Nuts 2021 game schedule will be released the week of 2/15/21. Stay tuned.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A West League message board...





Low-A West League Stories from February 12, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.