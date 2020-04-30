Virtual TinCaps Play on "MLB the Show"

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - While the real-life Fort Wayne TinCaps have had their season delayed, the virtual TinCaps continue on in their place. Fans can tune in to watch an all-time TinCaps team in the MLB The Show 20 video game every Thursday evening.

The games are set to broadcast on Facebook Live on Thursdays at 7:05 p.m. against whichever team the TinCaps were scheduled to play in the original Midwest League 2020 schedule. For example, tonight, the TinCaps will take on the Beloit Snappers (Oakland A's affiliate), who they were scheduled to play in reality.

"We're continuously looking for creative ways to keep engaging with our fans," said Michael Limmer, TinCaps Vice President for Marketing and Promotions. "Hopefully, just like a real game at Parkview Field, our virtual TinCaps games can offer fans an escape from everyday stresses and provide some fun and entertainment."

The decision to broadcast the video game on a weekly basis came after strong fan support during the organization's "Virtual Opening Day" on April 13. The virtual TinCaps defeated the Dayton Dragons in that game as the Facebook Live broadcast attracted 6,790 unique visitors. The archived video has over 8,000 views and more than 500 comments. The broadcast ran for about 1 hour and 20 minutes. In addition to game play, the TinCaps also treated fans to entertainment between innings, like a performance by the Bad Apple Dancers, singing "Take Me Out to the Ball Game," and other popular promotions. Tonight's broadcast will also include a special promotional discount for fans shopping on TinCaps.com.

Fort Wayne's roster is an assembly of the best players to make their way through the Summit City. Wizards legends Torii Hunter (1994) and Corey Kluber (2008) are paired with rising stars like Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. (2017) and top pitching prospect MacKenzie Gore (2018). Meanwhile, the 'Caps are taking on other all-time teams, with the likes of Mike Trout on the Cedar Rapids Kernels, Yadier Molina with the Peoria Chiefs, and Clayton Kershaw pitching for the Great Lakes Loons.

Remotely, TinCaps broadcasters John Nolan and Jack McMullen are calling play-by-play of the action, with Tim Bajema, the team's assistant video production manager, producing and intern Zach Webb behind the controller playing against the computer.

Fans can also keep up with progress of the team's virtual season by following "TinCapsBaseball" on Twitch.

