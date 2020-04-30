Bees Offer Curbside Pick-Up Orders to Fans May 7

April 30, 2020 - Midwest League (MWL) - Burlington Bees News Release





Burlington, IA - The Burlington Bees will offer fans the opportunity to order and pick-up a selection of ballpark favorite food items from Community Field on Thursday, May 7 from 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM and 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM with new orders ceasing at 6:15 PM.

Concessions offerings will feature staples including hot dogs, burgers, nachos and pretzels in addition to Community Field specialties Macho Nachos and Bees Rite sandwiches.

Fans are encouraged to view the menu and must order with and official BUZZ-thru Curbside Order Form. All orders must be paid prior to pick-up and may be placed by phone to the Bees Front Office at 319-754-5705 or by emailing completed order form to [emailÂ protected]. Bees staff will call all emailed orders to confirm order and receive payment.

Fans may pick-up orders curbside at Community Field in the time frame selected upon their order form. To complete curbside pick-up fans will enter the East Driveway (nearest to Lunning Chapel) then stop at numbered spots directly in front of ballpark gates and the Bees Front Office. Orders will safely be delivered directly to vehicles upon.

