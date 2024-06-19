Vipers and Driscoll to Host Fourth Annual Back to School Expo

EDINBURG, Texas - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers have partnered with Driscoll to host the fourth annual "Back to School Expo" on Wednesday, July 31, 2024 from 3:00 - 7:00 p.m. CT.

The event is free to the public and will take place inside the Bert Ogden Arena located at 4900 S, I-69C, Edinburg, Texas.

The main goal of the "Back to School Expo" is to ensure that students across the Rio Grande Valley receive the essential items for a successful school year. Different organizations in the community will come together to ensure that students in attendance receive the necessary school supplies and vaccinations, at no cost and while supplies last.

"Driscoll is thrilled to be collaborating with the Vipers to help ensure Rio Grande Valley kids are prepared for the new school year," said President of Driscoll Children's Hospital RGV Matt Wolthoff. "In May, we opened Driscoll Children's Hospital Rio Grande Valley, the first designated freestanding children's hospital in the Valley, raising the bar for specialty acute care close to home. We could not have accomplished this milestone without the support of the community and organizations like the Vipers. Together, we heal."

The expo will also feature the opportunity for kids to receive school physicals and haircuts. To schedule an appointment for a physical CLICK HERE. Children who pre-register for physicals will receive a complimentary Vipers branded lunchbox, courtesy of Driscoll. During the event attendees will also have access to family resources and the opportunity to receive Medicaid/CHIP program assistance.

"Back to school health fairs and school supply support are essential in ensuring every student has a strong, healthy start to their academic year," said Driscoll Health Plan Community Outreach Manager Rose Santos. "Access to sports physicals, resources, and school supplies not only eases the financial burden on families but also promotes wellness and readiness for learning.

As Driscoll Health Plan embarks on our annual summer initiative, we are committed to reducing costs and connecting families with vital resources, vaccinations, and sports physicals. Together we heal, and together we empower our children for a successful school year," said Santos.

For special accommodations please email Alfred Molina at alfred.molina@dchstx.org by July 30.

