Vintage Lyle Thompson
Published on February 5, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Georgia Swarm YouTube Video
Check out the Georgia Swarm Statistics
National Lacrosse League Stories from February 5, 2026
- FireWolves Watch Party at Bond|St Events this Saturday, Feb 7 at 7 PM - Oshawa FireWolves
- Warriors Mania Hits Rogers Arena on February 7 - Vancouver Warriors
- What to Expect on Native American Heritage Night, Presented by Seneca Resorts & Casinos - Buffalo Bandits
- Scanlan, Nanticoke Talk Special Native American Heritage Night Jerseys, Honoring Their Tradition - Buffalo Bandits
- Knighthawks Sign Goaltender Cam MacLeod - Rochester Knighthawks
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Georgia Swarm Stories
- Swarm Return to ATL Riding 3-Game Win Streak against Las Vegas Desert Dogs
- Swarm Take Down Thunderbirds in Halifax for 3rd Straight Victory
- First Match up Between the Georgia Swarm and Halifax Thunderbirds
- Georgia Swarm Signs 6'8 Right-Handed Forward Mike Triolo
- Georgia Swarm Signs 6'8" Right-Handed Forward Mike Triolo