Vince Harrison Returns as Manager of the Hillsboro Hops

Vince Harrison will return for his second season as manager of the Hillsboro Hops in 2022. He will be joined by pitching coach Jeff Bajenaru, hitting coach K.C. Judge, and coach Ronald Ramirez. The announcement was made on Tuesday by the Hops' parent club, the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Harrison is in his seventh year in the D-backs organization, and third as manager. In 2021, he oversaw the development of Arizona prospects such as Luis Friasï»¿, Drey Jamesonï»¿, Bryce Jarvis, Buddy Kennedyï»¿, Ryne Nelson, Brandon Pfaadt, Matt Tabor and Andy Yerzy , all of whom spent time with the High-A Hops before being promoted to Double-A. (Frias became the first Hop to work his way to the major leagues during the same season in which he played in Hillsboro.) Harrison spent the previous five seasons as a hitting instructor in the Diamondbacks' chain, and helped Double-A Jackson to the best team batting average in the Southern League, as well as the league title, in 2018. He played baseball and football at the University of Kentucky, followed by five minor league seasons with the Rays, Mets and Marlins. His career batting average was .292.

"I'm excited to see the real fan base in Hillsboro," said Harrison. "Last year Covid restrictions limited things for awhile, and I'm really looking forward to seeing the way it's been in Hillsboro for years."

Bajenaru (pronounced "badge-in-arrow") enters his 12th year in the Arizona chain, and joins the Hops for the first time. He spent the past two seasons with the Triple-A Reno Aces, after serving as the D-backs' High-A pitching coach in Visalia for two seasons. In 2017 and 2018-both seasons in Visalia-Bajenaru was named California League Coach of the Year. A right-handed-pitcher, he spent parts of three seasons (2004-06) in the major leagues with the Chicago White Sox, winning a World Series ring in 2005.

Judge returns for his second season as the Hops' hitting instructor. He is in his third year with the Diamondbacks, having served as hitting coach with Rookie-level Missoula in 2019. Judge played parts of four seasons as an infielder/outfielder in the independent leagues from 2012-15 after graduating from Division III Cal Lutheran in 2011. He served as a private hitting instructor from 2015-18 in both Durham, North Carolina and Tallahassee, Florida.

Ramirez will be in his fifth year with Arizona, and his first with the Hops. In 2021, he managed the Diamondbacks' entry in the Dominican Summer League.

Trainer Jake Waldron and strength & conditioning coach David Robertson round out the staff, and will be in Hillsboro for the first time. Both served the D-backs' affiliate in the short-season Arizona Complex League in 2021.

The Hops begin the 132-game High-A West League season on Friday, April 8th, at home against the Angels' affiliate, the Tri-City Dust Devils. For the full schedule, ticket options and more, go to HillsboroHops.com.

