Vientos Gets Call to the Show

Columbia Fireflies third baseman Mark Vientos

COLUMBIA, SC - 2019 Columbia Fireflies third baseman Mark Vientos made his Major League debut Sunday evening, acting as the designated hitter for the New York Mets. Vientos is the 18th former Columbia Fireflies player to start in a game and the fourth to do so this season.

Vientos went 0-for-5 in his debut as the Mets beat Miami 5-0. The 2017 second round pick played in 111 games for the Columbia Fireflies in 2019, hitting .255 with 12 homers and 62 RBI in the neon and navy. Vientos ended the 2019 campaign on a high note, hitting .273 in July and August and hitting six of his 12 homers in those 42 games to close out the season.

Vientos joins José Butto, Collin Holderman and Maikel Garcia as former Fireflies to make their Major League debut this season.

