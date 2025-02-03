Victoria Fire Local 730 and HarbourCats, Golden Tide Baseball Teams Team up for Summer Show of Support

VICTORIA, BC - Teamwork is needed in fighting fires, as it is on a baseball diamond.

It's also needed in the community - and that's why the Victoria Firefighters Association Local 730 of the International Association of Firefighters (IAFF) and the West Coast League's Victoria HarbourCats, along with the collegiate Victoria Golden Tide of the CCBC, are teaming up for a meaningful symbolic partnership that will run through the 2025 season.

"With the recent devastation we are seeing in Los Angeles, and the wildfires that have decimated areas on our side of the border - I think of Jasper this past summer, among others - it's important for us all to show support for those who do the dangerous work of keeping us safe," said Jim Swanson, Managing Partner of the HarbourCats. "We are open supporters of all first responders and military in our area, the people who take the risk to serve our communities.

"Victoria firefighters are true heroes in our community, and deserve our thanks, respect and recognition."

The IAFF membership across North America includes more than 350,000 who put themselves in harm's way to save lives and property -- the very definition of teamwork.

This summer, HarbourCats players will wear Victoria Firefighter Union hats during batting practice and workouts, and will choose selected games to take them into action. The Golden Tide will do the same this spring with college home games in the CCBC.

The hats will be produced locally by HarbourCats merchandise and apparel partner Passion Sports, located in downtown Victoria on Government Street, working with General Manager Dylan Marsden and owner Greg Wallis.

"Our people truly appreciate the support we get from so many people in the community, and the HarbourCats have been strong partners for so many," said Union president Jeremy Wilson. "We will be proud to see our logo on the field with both the HarbourCats and Golden Tide."

The fires in LA have been a stark reminder to all how important it is to do all we can to be ready for anything - the devastation of such a populated area has stunned everyone.

The Golden Tide start their season in late March, while the HarbourCats open their 2025 home schedule on Friday, June 6, with the Port Angeles Lefties visiting Wilson's Group Stadium at RAP. Season Tickets, 10 and 32-Game Flex Passes and Single Game Tickets are now on sale for all 33 home games and three "Showcase" events through the HarbourCats new and one-and-only ticketing partner SHOWPASS at harbourcats.com/tickets.

Tickets can also be purchased in person at the HarbourCats office at 101-1814 Vancouver Street or by calling 778-265-0327.

