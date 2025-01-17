Victoire Takes First Place Battle with Frost in Front of Sold-Out Crowd

January 17, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

LAVAL, QC - Montréal secured a 4-2 victory over Minnesota in front of a sold-out home crowd at Place Bell on Friday night, powered by two goals from former Minnesota forward Abby Boreen. The game was the second straight contest between the top two teams in the PWHL, with the Victoire moving into a tie for first place with two games in hand with the regulation victory.

Boreen started-- and finished-- the scoring for Montréal, recording her first tallies against her former team. Her first of the contest came midway through the opening period, her first power play goal of the season, to give the home team a 1-0 lead. Boreen then got the insurance marker just over 10 minutes into the third period to cap off the first multi-goal game of her PWHL career.

Claire Dalton and Marie-Philip Poulin each found the back of the net early in the second period, making it 3-0 for the Victoire before Frost captain Kendall Coyne Schofield responded for Minnesota with just over two minutes to play in the second. Minnesota's Michela Cava got her fifth of the season, a power play marker, with 3:44 remaining in the third period. Montréal's Erin Ambrose had three assists in the game, a season-high for the defender. Ann-Renée Desbiens recorded 22 saves on 24 shots for her fifth win of the season.

QUOTES

Minnesota Head Coach Ken Klee: "We expected a good game. They're a good team there's no question about it. We knew it was going to be tight down to the wire, and it was unfortunate there were some inconsistencies out there I thought in the game but that's hockey, it happens. We just have to find a way to bounce back. The five on three goal was a big difference maker for me, it gives them a little extra cushion so they when we make a push it's further for us to get there."

Victoire forward Abby Boreen who scored two goals against her former team: "It feels good. Obviously, it's against Minnesota, but I love this group here. We have something really special and [I'm] very happy to be here. I can't wait to keep going with them. I love playing here, our fans are the best in the league. It's really easy to play here. I wanted to do well [playing on the first line], but my line mates made it really easy for us, and I loved our game tonight. We had a lot of chances and possessions down low, and a lot of shots on net."

Montréal Head Coach Kori Cheverie on the play of her defenders: "I'm happy about where Erin [Ambrose] is. She's on--and not on the first unit of the power play, and still able to contribute. Having Cayla [Barnes)] is obviously amazing. She does allow us to play Ambrose in different situations now and allows us to be more strategic with our bench."

NOTABLES

Abby Boreen recorded her first multi-goal game of her PWHL career and her first power play marker of the season. Boreen was a reserve player for the Frost last season, seeing action in 14 games (9 regular season, 5 playoff). Boreen has exceeded her inaugural season total for goals (4) with her current tally of five, tied for the league lead in the category.

Marie-Philip Poulin scored her first power play goal of the season and recorded a point for the third consecutive game, collecting three goals and one assist during the streak. The goal also stood as the game-winner, giving Poulin three on the season, the most in the PWHL.

Kendall Coyne Schofield scored for a second straight game against Montréal. The Minnesota captain also maintains a four-game point streak on the road and now leads the league in shots at 38.

Michela Cava scored her first career PWHL power play goal. The forward now sits at five goals on the season, tying her 2024 regular season goal total.

Boreen, Poulin, Cava and Coyne Schofield all moved into a seven-way tie for the league-lead in goals (5).

Erin Ambrose recorded an assist on three of Montréal's four goals, the first multi-point game for the defender this season and just the second three-assist performance in the PWHL. With the trio of helpers, Ambrose doubled her season point tally.

Jennifer Gardiner recorded a point in her second straight game, both against the Frost, with an assist on Boreen's goal.

Cayla Barnes recorded an assist in two consecutive games against Minnesota with a helper on Poulin's goal. Barnes now leads the league with the most rookie power play assists at four.

Claire Thompson recorded her tenth assist of the season, maintaining her spot as leading defender in points (11) and assists (10).

Ann-Renée Desbiens is now tied in second for most goaltender wins with Maddie Rooney at five apiece. The goaltender has just one regulation and one shootout loss in seven starts this season.

Coyne Schofield and Thompson both moved to a three-way tie with New York rookie Sarah Fillier for most points at 11.

Taylor Heise is now tied in second with Toronto defender Renata Fast for most assists in the PWHL (8). She now sits tied for fourth in the league in points with 10 (2G, 8A).

Catherine Dubois has recorded a point in two consecutive games against Minnesota with her assist on Boreen's second goal.

Montréal has completed three consecutive games with a 4-2 score, the longest streak in their history for games with six or more goals.

Montréal recorded two power play goals in one game for the first time since the team's season opener on Nov. 30 vs. Ottawa.

Montréal has scored at least one goal in the first period in six consecutive games with the streak beginning on Dec. 28, a matchup against Minnesota.

Minnesota recorded their first regulation road loss this season.

Frost defender Lee Stecklein led all players in ice-time at 25:06. Ambrose led all Montréal skaters in the category, logging 20:36.

SCORESHEET RECAP

Minnesota 0 1 1 - 2

Montréal 1 2 1 - 4

1st Period-1, Montréal, Boreen 4 (Gardiner, Ambrose), 8:05. Penalties-Barnes Mtl (tripping), 4:57; Poulin Mtl (illegal body checking), 15:48.

2nd Period-2, Montréal, Dalton 3 (Labelle, Grant-Mentis), 2:00. 3, Montréal, Poulin 5 (Barnes, Ambrose), 5:52 (PP). 4, Minnesota, Coyne Schofield 5 (Jaques, Pannek), 17:22. Penalties-Pannek Min (boarding), 4:14; Flaherty Min (delay of game), 5:08; Batherson Min (interference), 12:01.

3rd Period-5, Montréal, Boreen 5 (Dubois, Ambrose), 10:22 (PP). 6, Minnesota, Cava 5 (Thompson, Heise), 16:16 (PP). Penalties-Degeorge Mtl (tripping), 2:54; Knoll Min (kneeing), 8:33; served by Boreen Mtl (throwing equipment), 16:00; Jaques Min (hooking), 16:58.

Shots on Goal-Minnesota 6-7-11-24. Montréal 9-9-6-24.

Power Play Opportunities-Minnesota 1 / 4; Montréal 2 / 5.

Goalies-Minnesota, Hensley 2-1-1-0 (24 shots-20 saves). Montréal, Desbiens 5-1-0-1 (24 shots-22 saves).

A-10,172 (sold out)

THREE STARS

1. Abby Boreen (MTL) 2G

2. Erin Ambrose (MTL) 3A

3. Michela Cava (MIN) 1G

STANDINGS

Montréal (5-2-1-2) - 20 PTS - 1st Place (Tied)

Minnesota (4-3-2-3) - 20 PTS - 1st Place (Tied)

UPCOMING SCHEDULES

- Montréal vs Ottawa: Sunday, January 19, 1:00pm EST (Videotron Centre)

- Minnesota vs Ottawa: Tuesday, January 21, 6:00pm CST (Xcel Energy Center)

