Amanda Boulier Returning to the Montréal Victoire Lineup

January 17, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Montreal Victoire News Release







MONTRÉAL, QC - The Montréal Victoire announced on Friday that defender Amanda Boulier returns to the active roster ahead of tonight's game against the Minnesota Frost at Place Bell.

Boulier has been activated from the long-term injured reserve (LTIR) following an injury sustained on December 21 against Toronto. The American defender has collected one assist in four games this season.

In a corresponding roster move, defender Catherine Daoust has returned to the team's reserve list.

