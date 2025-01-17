Boston Fleet to Host Two Home Games at Boston University's Agganis Arena

January 17, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

BOSTON, MA - The Boston Fleet announced today that the team will host two home games at Agganis Arena at Boston University during the 2024-25 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) season. The Fleet will host the Montréal Victoire on Saturday, March 8 at 2 p.m. ET and the Toronto Sceptres on Wednesday, March 26 at 7 p.m. ET.

Agganis Arena, located in central Boston, is the home venue to the Boston University Terriers' Men's Ice Hockey team and also serves as a concert venue. The 290,000-square foot multipurpose arena hosts 6,150 seats for on-ice events. The two dates at Agganis Arena are part of a league-wide initiative to host games at alternate home venues, making it easier for fans in different areas to attend and experience the PWHL live.

"We are thrilled to bring the Boston Fleet to Agganis Arena for these two games," said Boston Fleet Director of Business Operations Laura Marie Cancro. "It presents a wonderful opportunity to expose fans in central Boston to the PWHL and engage with our fan base on the south shore and Rhode Island."

"Agganis Arena has a rich hockey history," said Fleet Head Coach Courtney Kessel. "It's going to be a great, new experience for our athletes to take the ice in another storied venue. For fans who haven't had the chance to see a game live, this is the perfect chance to take in the fast-paced, highly skilled, and physical style of play our team brings to the ice."

Season Ticket Members will be allocated seats for both games as part of their package. Two-game packs for both Agganis games will go on sale Friday, Jan. 24 at 10:00 a.m. ET and single game tickets will be on sale to the public on Friday, Jan. 31 at 10:00 a.m. ET. All tickets will be available via Ticketmaster. Fans can sign up online for the Boston Fleet newsletter, The Signal, here for priority access.

Boston Fleet plays its primary home games at the Tsongas Center on the University of Massachusetts Lowell's campus.

