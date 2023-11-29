Vic Zapien Named California League Clubhouse Manager of the Year

STOCKTON, Calif. - The Stockton Ports are pleased to announce that Vic Zapien has been named the California League's 2023 Clubhouse Manager of the Year.

"I am thankful to the Oakland A's and the Stockton Ports for supporting me throughout all these seasons," said Zapien. "I am extremely proud and grateful to be clubhouse manager of the year for the fourth time in 19 years. I would like to thank my daughter Amya and the organization for all the love and support."

Zapien will go into his 21st season with the Ports and his 20th as a clubhouse manager after starting out as the club's bat boy in 2004 before being promoted. This is his fourth time achieving the feat.

"I am thrilled that Vic is getting recognized for his hard work and dedication to his craft," said Ports General Manager Jordan Feneck. "I wholeheartedly believe that he deserves this recognition as I witness the countless hours he puts into his duties on a daily basis. Being a Clubhouse Manager can sometimes be a thankless job, so it is excellent to see Vic getting recognized for all that he does. This award is proof of how passionate he is about his role in the organization and I am very happy to see him bring home the crown."

The Ports 2024 season begins on April 6th, 2024 where they'll open the season against the Modesto Nuts. Season tickets, mini plans, and group tickets are on sale now. Individual tickets and the Ports promotional calendar will available at a later time. Contact the Ports front office at 209-644-1900 to secure your seats today.

