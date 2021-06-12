Vibes Win Second Consecutive Game Behind Late Game Rally

June 12, 2021 - Pioneer League (PL) - Rocky Mountain Vibes News Release







Colorado Springs, Colo. - After a dominant game two victory from the Rocky Mountain Vibes on Thursday night, they are now building momentum after their second-straight victory, defeating the Ogden Raptors once again Friday night by a score of 4-3.

The game was one that saw the Vibes claw their way back, and steal the victory late on an error that allowed Aldo Nunez to jog home in the bottom of the eighth inning after an errant throw, that gave the Vibes the go-ahead, and eventually the winning run.

Jaasiel Ochoa was lights out on the bump for the Vibes, tossing five and a third innings and giving up two earned runs in the ballgame. Vibes' relief pitching also stellar, with Francisco Romero earning the victory and Onas Farfan tossing a three up, three down inning in the top of the ninth to earn the save.

Aldo Nunez was the key offensive player for Rocky Mountain in the ballgame, going 2-4 with two stolen bases and two runs. Joshua Esparza and Sergio Atwell each added a triple, which provided offensive fireworks at the most crucial times for the Vibes.

The Rocky Mountain vibes now lead the six-game series two games to one over the league-leading Ogden Raptors (15-3), and now move to 7-11 on the young season. Riding a great deal of momentum after two-straight victories, they hope for the same production and results the rest of the series.

The Vibes will be back in action tomorrow night, June 12th at 6:30 PM from UCHealth Park, with tickets still available for purchase at the box office.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from June 12, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.