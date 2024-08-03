Vibes Score 9 Unanswered to Even Series with High Wheelers

Rocky Mountain trailed 2-0 in the sixth inning of Friday night's game against Yolo and had yet to record a single hit off High Wheelers starter Brendan Knoll. However, the Vibes promptly turned the tables with a four-run frame to overcome an early deficit and win comfortably, 9-2.

Yolo took an early lead in the second inning with a Braedon Blackford double that brought in Jose Gonzalez. Later in the frame, Blackford scored from third on a throwing error by Rocky Mountain catcher Logan Williams while attempting to throw out Tanner Smith stealing second, making it 2-0.

That was the only blunder on Vibes starter Nick Powers ' line, as he earned the win after six innings of work. He allowed four hits, two runs (one earned), two walks, and four strikeouts. Powers kept the High Wheelers offense under control, keeping his team in the game throughout.

Brendan Knoll dominated the Vibes in his opening five innings, allowing only two base runners and striking out three. However, Rocky Mountain quickly changed the script and the game.

Austin Davis walked to start the inning, then stole second and third base in four pitches to move into second place in the league in that category. Ernie Yake also walked, positioning runners at the corners. Josh Day brought in the Vibes' first run of the game when he grounded out to third base, scoring Davis. Yake then scored off a wild pitch. Steven Rivas doubled for Rocky Mountain's first hit of the game, putting additional pressure on the High Wheelers' defense. A Williams' single brought in Rivas, and Trevor Halsema scored on another wild pitch to give the Vibes a 4-2 lead.

Rocky Mountain's surge continued in the seventh inning with another Rivas double, this time scoring Yake and Davis to extend the advantage to 6-2. The Vibes sealed the victory in the eighth inning when Dane Tofteland doubled down the left field line, scoring pinch runner and pitcher Christian Day. Yake continued his incredible night by singling in Davis, and Rivas added another run with a single that scored Yake, bringing the score to 9-2.

The Vibes' late-game offense proved too much for the Wheelers, who took control and sealed the victory with a dominating showing in the final innings.

