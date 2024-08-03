Walk-off Single from Gordon Claims 5-4 PaddleHeads' Win

August 3, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







MISSOULA, MT - Friday's battle between the Great Falls Voyagers, and Missoula PaddleHeads at Allegiance Field was all about pitching through a large chunk of the action. Both teams would be held scoreless through 5 innings. Alfredo Villa, of the PaddleHeads and Nick Marshall of the Voyagers seemingly fed off each other's success mowing through inning after inning. Things would take a drastic turn in the late stages however, setting up a wild finish.

Trailing by 3 entering the top of the 9th, the Voyagers would come up clutch, tying the game behind a rally that saw 6 batters reach base. Ethan Swanson did manage to keep the lead run on the bases however as action then entered the bottom of the 9th all knotted up.

After just 3 hitters, the PaddleHeads would then bring an end to the ballgame thanks to Colin Gordon. The 2nd baseman would line a single to right to bring home Kamron Willman from second base, cueing up a celebration in the stands. It surely was all about the pitching until it was not in a dramatic 5-4 walk-off win for Missoula.

