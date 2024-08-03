Yolo at Rocky Mountain 802

August 3, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL) News Release







Colorado Springs, Co.---It was a tale of two games on Friday night at UCHealth Park but the Rocky Mountain Vibes (28-34; 7-9) were better in the later chapters in a 9-2 win over the Yolo High Wheelers (32-30; 9-7). The series is 2-2 with two more games.

The first five innings belonged to High Wheelers starting pitcher Brendan Knoll (0-1). During that time he didn't allow a run or a hit. However, with Yolo up 2-0 things changed in the bottom of the sixth. Rocky Mountain center fielder Austin Davis drew a one-out full-count walk. Second baseman Ernie Yake followed in suit. During Yake's plate appearance Davis stole second and third. Shortstop Josh Day with runners at the corners grounded to Yolo third baseman Braedon Blackford who checked Davis at third and threw to first retiring Day. However, once the ball was released Davis scampered toward the plate and dived home ahead of first baseman Alejandro Figueredo's throw to catcher Edwin DeLaCruz that made it 2-1 meanwhile Yake went first to third. Things fell apart after that for Yolo as five straight two-out batters reached for Rocky Mountain. Right fielder Steven Rivas came up next and while he was at the plate, Knoll offered a wild pitch which scored Yake and that made it 2-2. Rivas then delivered a double--the first hit for the home team. Left fielder Trevor Halsema was hit by a pitch, placing runners at first and second. Catcher Logan Williams had what turned out to be the game-deciding hit--a single to left plating Rivas giving the Vibes a 3-2 advantage. The last run of the four-run sixth came on another wild pitch by Knoll.

Rivas added a two-run double in the seventh and an RBI single in the eighth giving him three hits/RBI's. Third baseman Dane Tofteland and Yake also had run-producing singles in that inning. Rivas' 88 RBI's are tied for first in the Pioneer League with Missoula's Adam Vogel. All nine Vibes in the starting lineup reached base safely.

Knoll has worked into the sixth inning in all three of his Yolo starts. In this one he lasted 5 2/3 innings, issuing two hits, four runs (all earned) with four walks and three strikeouts.

Nick Powers (2-3) earned the win for Rocky Mountain. Both of his victories have come against Yolo. He gave up two runs (one earned) over six innings and struck out four.

Yolo's runs came in the second. Left fielder Jose Gonzalez led off with a walk and then scored on a double by Blackford. After Blackford moved to third following a ground out, he'd cross the plate as right fielder Tanner Smith (who walked) stole second, the throw from Williams went into center field making it 2-0 visitors.

The fifth game of this series is Saturday night with a 5:35 PST first pitch. Right-hander Cameron Repetti is the scheduled starter for Yolo against Rocky Mountain righty Christian Day.

HIGH TALES

Yolo leads the season series 8-6 and are 3-4 on this 21-game road trip

After not allowing a run in 7 1/3 innings of relief in the first game of the series on Tuesday, the last three nights have been a struggle for the bullpen which has allowed ten earned runs over 8 1/3 innings, 10.80 ERA

Figueredo has two hits in his last 17 AB's (.118)

There have been no homers for either team through the first four games of this set

