Vibes Fall to Owlz 14-10 at Home

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. The Rocky Mountain Vibes fall to 4-9 on the season as a late game comeback stalls in a 14-10 loss to the Owlz.

Connor Woods got the start for the Vibes against Mark Tindall of the Owlz.

NoCo wasted no time opening up the scoring. Abdel Guadelupe drilled a home run into left field to give the Owlz a 1-0 lead in the top of the first.

The Vibes would retaliate with five straight singles in the bottom of the third to drive in three runs. The 3-1 lead would be Rocky Mountain's first of the series.

However, that lead would be pretty short lived. Some good hitting from the Owlz and questionable defense from the Vibes allowed Noco to flip the game in the top of the fourth, taking a 5-3 lead.

During the top of the fourth inning Connor Woods would be pulled in favor of Jackson Cunningham, ending Wood's day with a line of 3.2 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, and 3 SO.

Rocky Mountain's hitting stayed hot in the bottom of the fourth as the Whataburger player of the game Dusty Stroup knotted things at five with a single. Stroup would go 4/6 with three RBIs on the night.

That's when the Owlz stepped on the gas. Between innings six and eight the hit parade just kept coming, driving in seven unanswered Owlz runs.

Despite the seven run deficit this game was still competitive till the last at bat. After battling back to make it a four run ball game in the bottom of the ninth, Dusty Stroup stepped up to the plate with the bases loaded and two outs, but grounded out to end the game.

The Vibes are back in action tomorrow at home for game three against the Owlz.

