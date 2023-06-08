Chung Leads PaddleHeads' Attack in Blowout Win

Great Falls, MT - For the second consecutive night, the Great Falls Voyagers offense would find success in the 1st inning in game 2 Wednesday night opposite the Missoula PaddleHeads. 4 singles told the story as the Voyagers jumped out to an early 3-1 lead. This sequence allowed momentum to build for Great Falls after winning on a walk off the night prior. Things would sway back in Missoula's favor soon after however thanks to one swing of the bat.

After Cameron Thompson led off the top of the 2nd with a single, Jayson Newman approached the dish in a 2-run game. The reigning league MVP would deliver in the situation, launching a monster home run over the wall in left center to tie the game at 3. That would only be the beginning as Jake Guenther, and Keaton Greenwalt would knock in runs with a single, and double respectively to highlight a 4-run rally. The PaddleHeads would never let the lead slip again as the offense would score in 4 consecutive innings down the stretch in a dominant 15-5 victory. Patrick Chung would also have a special night at the plate to pace the attack from the top of the order.

