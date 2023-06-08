Chukars Fly High in Win over Raptors

IDAHO FALLS, IDAHO - The Chukars evened the series in Ogden, with a 6-5 victory on Wednesday night.

For the Chukars, Armando Valle got the start, while Brock Gilliam started for the Ogden Raptors.

The Raptors opened the scoring in the bottom of the second inning when Dakota Conners scored off a sac fly from Sal Gozzo. Later in the inning, Reese Alexiades scored off of an Armando Valle wild pitch, giving the Raptors a 2-0 lead.

Idaho Falls cut the defecate in half in the top of the third inning though, as Sam Troyer laced an RBI double to score Brandon Bohning.

The Chukars' offense went on to explode in the second inning, scoring four runs in the frame. The rally included Trevor Halsema's first homerun of the season. At the end of the half inning, the Chukars led the Raptors 5-2.

The Raptors' offense returned fire as they scored a run in the bottom of the fourth and two runs in the bottom of the fifth. After five innings, the two teams were deadlocked at 5-5.

In the top of the sixth inning, Mark Herron Jr. put the Chukars ahead for good, when he reached base on a fielder's choice that scored Trevor Halsema and gave the Chukars a 6-5 lead.

The Chukars bullpen was then able to hold strong and help the Chukars fly to a 6-5 victory.

For the Chukars, Robbie Brown picked up the win, throwing 3.0 innings of relief, surrendering two runs on three hits. Bryant Bagshaw picked up his third save of the season in the outing. For the Raptors, Brock Gilliam collected the loss, throwing 5.0 innings, and allowing six runs on 10 hits.

With the win, the Chukars move to 6-8 on the season and are currently sitting in third place in the PBL North Division.

The Chukars will return to action on Thursday evening when they play game three of their series in Ogden. The first pitch of that game will be at 6:30 p.m.

