Vibes Claim First Win of Season

WINDSOR, Colo. - It took 26 hours and 57 minutes from when game 3 of the series began, but the Vibes beat the Northern Colorado Owlz 17-6 in a suspended, then shortened 6-inning ballgame.

Thursday May 25th was when the game started at 5:05, and for the third straight time to begin the season, the Vibes put up a crooked number on the board. A Dusty Stroup two-run double, an RBI hit-by-pitch for Jacob Barfield, and a two-run single for Joe Encarnacion brought five in for RMV in the top of the first.

Then the crack of thunder paused the game, first for 30 minutes, then indefinitely. The game would be postponed until tomorrow.

When tomorrow became today, Christian Day took the mound in the bottom of the first, nearly 24 hours from the first pitch. Day made his Vibes debut, giving up two runs in the first and later four runs in the fourth.

But in the meanwhile, the bats stayed hot. Breaking up the game into a second day didn't cool down the Vibes, who scored in each inning that was played. Three runs in the second brought in by Stroup, Casey Petersen, and Edmond Americaan made it 8-2. A solo HR by Encarnacion made it 9-2 in the third. Tack on another eight runs in the next three innings and it added up to the 17-6 final scoreline by the time the game was called due to darkness.

Peyton Long made his debut in relief for the Vibes, picking up the win in 2.1 hitless and scoreless innings.

The Vibes avenged the two one-runs losses with an 11-run blowout. With Friday's originally scheduled game postponed to a later date, the next game on the schedule is a big one... the home opener.

It will be a big night at UC Health Park on Saturday, with scheduled fireworks, flyovers, and the first chance for Colorado Springs to see the 2023 Vibes. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35pm but the pregame festivities will start closer to 6:15 pm. Be sure to come out and be a part of a big night. You can get tickets right now right here à 2023 Rocky Mountain Vibes vs Nothern Colorado Owlz on 5/27/2023 Tickets (ticketreturn.com).

