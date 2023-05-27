Pilot Leads Missoula Past Former Club in 5-1 Win

Billings MT- Kelvan Pilot made a name for himself in the Pioneer League over the course of the last 2 seasons as a member of the Billings Mustangs. The Northern California native was the Opening Day starter for Billings during the 2022 season. The veteran right hander returned to the mound at Dehler Park on Friday night in Game 4 of the series on the opposite end of the spectrum making his PaddleHeads debut. It would not take long for Pilot to make his mark for his new club.

The PaddleHeads offense immediately took a 2-0 lead in the top of the 1st to get off and rolling for the second consecutive game. This early cushion proved to be all Pilot would need as the righty would not allow a single run over the course of his start. Billings would not muster any offense until the final inning allowing Missoula to cruise to a comfortable 5-1 win to even the 6 game slate at 2 games apiece.

