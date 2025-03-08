Vibe Take on Ignite at 3 PM on Sunday

ATLANTA, Ga. - The Atlanta Vibe (7-8) are at home at Gas South Arena on Sunday, March 9th, to meet the Indy Ignite (8-6) for the third time this season. First serve is set for 3:00 p.m. ET, airing on YouTube.

The Vibe face off against the Ignite for the third time in the 2025 season. Atlanta is currently tied 1-1 in their matchups against Indy.

Last matchup, the Atlanta Vibe (6-6) were defeated by the Indy Ignite (6-5) in a four-set match on February 20, 2025. The Vibe won the first set 25-16 but lost the next three sets, with outside hitter Leah Edmond leading the team with 14 kills and two blocks. Outside hitter Pia Timmer added nine kills in the four set match, while setter Marlie Monserez recorded 35 assists. Despite totaling more blocks (8 to 7), the Vibe fell 25-20 in the final set. Libero Morgan Hentz and Edmond both led in digs with 13.

Atlanta's match notes can be found in this link. The Vibe will be on the road for their next match against Grand Rapids Rise on Thursday, March 13th. First serve is set for 7:00 p.m. ET. Then the Vibe will return to Gas South Arena to take on San Diego Mojo on Saturday, March 15th.

