Vegas Loses Franchise Record Sixth Straight Loss, Falls to Atlanta in Five Sets

March 8, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

ATLANTA, Ga. - The Vegas Thrill (7-8) began its four-match road trip with their six straight loss (18-25, 20-25, 27-25, 25-20, 15-13), falling to the Atlanta Vibe (7-8) in five sets on Friday night at Gas South Arena. The Vibe are now 3-1 against the Thrill this season and lead the all-time series 7-1.

Set 1 Atlanta got off to a 3-0 run before Vegas would tie the set, 4-4, with outside hitter Hannah Maddux collecting back-to-back kills to tie it. Maddux and opposite hitter Willow Johnson made it interesting with kills apiece as Vegas came within one, 13-12. The Vibe took control after that where they went on a solid 4-0 thanks in part to a Thrill pass and attack error and Pia Timmer kill. Atlanta's Timmer, Anna Dixon and McKenna Vicini put them up 20-14 with a kill, blocks, respectively. Additionally, the Vibe took care of business with a 25-18 set one victory. Reigning MVP Leah Edmond collected four kills and three digs, while Timmer and Merritt Beason captured three kills apiece.

Set 2 The Vibe wasted little time in set two, making a statement with a 4-0 run off of multiple Vegas errors. Maddux put the Thrill within one, 6-5, off a kill, however, the Vibe went into the media timeout up four, 16-12. After the Vibe recorded an attack error and up 17-15, the duo of Timmer and Edmond took control by collecting multiple kills to go up by as much as five, 23-18. Atlanta carried on through to the third set with a 25-20 set two win. Edmond tallied five kills, Timmer and Khori Louis added four kills apiece and setter Marlie Monserez put up 13 assists.

Set 3 The Thrill never faltered in set three as they went up 4-1 to start things off. Atlanta would then tie up the set, 8-8, and take a 10-8 lead off an Edmond kill and a Beason block. Vegas would then score back-to-back points on a Camryn Hannah kill and a Maddux kill to tie it up, 10-10. The Vibe went into the media timeout up 16-15 and after both teams exchanged multiple points with the set tied 23-23, Atlanta was one point away from walking away with a sweep, up 24-23. Vegas' Charitie Luper tied the set, 24-24, and Atlanta took a 25-24 lead off a Thrill service error. Maddux tied the set, 25-25, with a kill, Morgan Stout notched a block to put the Thrill up 26-25 and Luper sealed the set three win, 27-25, with a kill. Maddux totaled an impressive eight kills, four digsand a block, Luper tallied seven kills and nine digs and setter Alisha Childress tacked on 16 assists.

Set 4 Vegas carried their momentum from set three to set four with a solid 5-1 cushion and went up by five, 12-6, going on a 4-0 run before Atlanta called a timeout. The Vibe came out of the timeout in control as they put together five straight points to cut the deficit to two, 13-11. The Thrill went into the media timeout up 16-13 with Maddux recording her 20th kill of the match. Luper garnered back-to-back kills to put Vegas up 18-16, and took a three-point cushion, 21-18, thanks to Hannah's 12th kill of the match. Maddux tied a franchise record for the most kills in a four-set match with her 22nd kill to put the Thrill up 22-18 and would then proceed to break the four-set franchise kill record with her 23rd kill for a 23-18 lead. Maddux delivered yet again with her 24th kill of the match for a 25-20 set four triumph. Maddux and Hannah collected six kills apiece to lead the attack and force a fifth set.

Set 5 Hannah and Luper posted two consecutive kills for a 3-2 lead to begin set five and Atlanta's Edmond tied it up with a kill of her own, 3-3. Maddux, Luper and Stout notched a kill apiece for a 6-5 advantage, and a 3-0 run saw the Thrill go up 8-5. Another Stout kill put Vegas up 10-6. The Vibe scored two straight points to cut the deficit to one, 10-9, and tied it up thanks to Aiko Jones block. Vegas was then forced to call a timeout after Edmond put Atlanta ahead, 11-10, with a kill. The Vibe went up 13-11 after Vegas tied the set, 11-11, and Maddux notched her 26th kill of the match to cut the deficit to one, 13-12. After Edmond put Atlanta up 14-12 with her 25th kill of the match and Luper cut the deficit to one, 14-13, with a kill of her own, Timmer sealed the match with a kill.

Key Stats The Vibe were paced by Edmond's 25 kills, 13 digs and two service aces. Timmer added 14 kills and 14 digs and one assist, while Louis added 11 kills. Libero Morgan Hentz added a team-high 18 digs, while Monserez posted 46 assists, 11 digs and one solo block.

The Thrill were led by Maddux's career-high 26 kills, 11 digs and three solo blocks, while Luper captured a season-tying high 18 kills 15 digs and one service ace. Hannah collected 15 kills and four digs and Childress garnered a match-high 60 assists and 20 digs.

NEXT FOR THE THRILL: Vegas will remain on the road where they will face the Columbus Fury on Friday, March 14 at 7 p.m. ET on VBTV.

