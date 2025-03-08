Fury to Take on Valkyries Sunday

March 8, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Columbus Fury News Release









Columbus Fury go up for a block against the Omaha Supernovas

(Columbus Fury) Columbus Fury go up for a block against the Omaha Supernovas(Columbus Fury)

COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Columbus Fury (4-10) head to Florida to face the Orlando Valkyries (10-4) on Sunday, March 9th at 6 p.m. in Addition Financial Arena. The game will be broadcasted on CBS Sports Network.

After a three set loss to the Omaha Supernovas (10-4) (17-25, 17-25, 23-25) on Wednesday, March 5th, Columbus looks to turn things around this weekend. In continuing the International Women's Month celebrations, the Fury will be participating in Orlando's Women in Sports Night.

KNOW YOUR ENEMY

The Valkyries enter the match against Columbus on an eight-game win streak that began in their sweep of the Omaha Supernovas on Sunday, February 2nd. Most recently, Orlando defeated the Atlanta Vibe (6-8) in 5 sets (25-17, 25-18, 15-25, 19-25, 15-13) on Saturday, March 1st. Orlando's Brittany Abercrombie was named the Pro Volleyball Federation's Player of the Week on Tuesday. The Valkyries lead the league in hitting efficiency, attacking .273 on the season so far. Orlando also leads the league in kills at 758, averaging 14.3 kills per set. They also have the most service aces in the league with 64, averaging 1.21 aces per set.

SERIES HISTORY

Columbus faces Orlando for the second time in the 2025 season. In their previous matchup at home on February 12th, the Fury lost 1-3 (25-15, 24-26, 18-25, 20-25). With a 2-3 all-time record against the Valkyries, Columbus look to even the record in their matchup on Sunday, March 9th.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Pro Volleyball Federation message board...





Pro Volleyball Federation Stories from March 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.