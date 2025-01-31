Vibe Take Four Set Win over the Mojo on the Road

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The Atlanta Vibe (4-2) defeated the San Diego Mojo (3-3) on the road in a four-set thriller.

With the Vibe coming out on top in the first set, the Mojo responded with a tight 26 - 24 win in the second set. Atlanta finished out the last two sets to take the away win to collect their fourth win of the season.

Outside hitter Leah Edmond dominated on the court, having a season-high 21 kills on 40 attempts in a four-set match. Edmond led the team with a hitting efficiency of .475, having only one error the entire match. Opposite hitter Merritt Beason tagged 13 kills of her own, hitting .263 and middle blocker Khori Louis followed with nine kills, hitting .368.

Offense was the name of the game for the Vibe, as setter Mia Tuaniga tallied 57 assists in the match, averaging 14.25 assists per set, reaching her season record. Putting up an offensive force as well, Tuaniga collected seven kills on 10 attempts.

The Vibe overpowered the Mojo's defense last night, outplaying them in both digs and blocks. Atlanta racked up an impressive 78 digs, surpassing San Diego's 67, and dominated at the net with nine blocks to the Mojo's six.

The Vibe stay on the road for their next match, facing off against the Vegas Thrill on Sunday, February 2nd at 8 p.m. ET. The Vibe will return home on Thursday, February 6th, for their fourth home match of the season. They will take on the Orlando Valkyries for the first time in 2025. First serve is set for 7:00 p.m. ET at Gas South Arena. Tickets for that match and all remaining Vibe matches are available at HERE !

Notes

Atlanta defeats San Diego in four sets Outside hitter Leah Edmond collected season-high of 21 kills in a four-set match Setter Mia Tuaniga tacked 57 assists, also recording a season-high for assists per set at 14.25.

