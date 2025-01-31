Fury Swept by Omaha
January 31, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)
Columbus Fury News Release
OMAHA, Neb. - The Columbus Fury (0-6) fell to the Omaha Supernovas (4-2) 3-0 (21-25, 18-25, 17-25) on Friday evening. Morgan Lewis led the way for the Fury with 11 points achieving eight kills, two blocks, a dig, and an ace. Defensively, Paula Cerame provided 16 digs while Wilma Rivera added 17 assists.
SET ONE
Columbus opened with a consistent score against the hosts before the Supernovas pushed to a two-point lead. A Tori Stringer kill cut the lead to 7-9 but Omaha were tough to stop as they grew the score to 10-15. The Fury put up a fight towards the end of the set cutting the Omaha advantage to 21-24 thanks to three straight points from Megan Lush and Lewis. The effort was in vain, however, with the hosts taking the set 21-25.
SET TWO
The Fury remained tied with Omaha through the first 12 points of the set before two straight points from Supernovas put them up 8-6. The lead grew from there to 11-7 and eventually the biggest lead of the set at 17-10. The Supernovas went on to take the second set 25-18.
SET THREE
Columbus managed to tie Omaha only once early in the third set at 4-4 before the defending champions opened a 18-9 lead. The Fury managed to cut into Omaha's lead through Kaley Rammelsberg and Lush with some help from errors committed by the home team but the hosts completed the sweep at 17-25 to win 3-0.
The Columbus Fury ends the two-game road stretch with a match at the Indianapolis Ignite (3-1) at Fishers Event Center on Sunday, February 2 at 6 p.m. ET.
For tickets please call 614-380-FURY (3879) or visit columbusfury.com.
Images from this story
|
Columbus Fury's Morgan Lewis in action
(Columbus Fury Communications)
• Discuss this story on the Pro Volleyball Federation message board...
Pro Volleyball Federation Stories from January 31, 2025
- Supernovas Shine in Second Straight Sweep of Fury, Now Hold All Top Ten Most-Attended U.S. Pro Volleyball Matches - Omaha Supernovas
- Fury Swept by Omaha - Columbus Fury
- Vibe Take Four Set Win over the Mojo on the Road - Atlanta Vibe
- Mojo Fall to Atlanta Vibe in Four - San Diego Mojo
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Columbus Fury Stories
- Fury Swept by Omaha
- Fury Face Back-To-Back Road Matches
- Fury Drop Five-Setter to Rise
- Fury Host Rise Sunday
- Fury Fall to Omaha