Fury Swept by Omaha

January 31, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Columbus Fury News Release









Columbus Fury's Morgan Lewis in action

(Columbus Fury, Credit: Columbus Fury Communications) Columbus Fury's Morgan Lewis in action(Columbus Fury, Credit: Columbus Fury Communications)

OMAHA, Neb. - The Columbus Fury (0-6) fell to the Omaha Supernovas (4-2) 3-0 (21-25, 18-25, 17-25) on Friday evening. Morgan Lewis led the way for the Fury with 11 points achieving eight kills, two blocks, a dig, and an ace. Defensively, Paula Cerame provided 16 digs while Wilma Rivera added 17 assists.

SET ONE

Columbus opened with a consistent score against the hosts before the Supernovas pushed to a two-point lead. A Tori Stringer kill cut the lead to 7-9 but Omaha were tough to stop as they grew the score to 10-15. The Fury put up a fight towards the end of the set cutting the Omaha advantage to 21-24 thanks to three straight points from Megan Lush and Lewis. The effort was in vain, however, with the hosts taking the set 21-25.

SET TWO

The Fury remained tied with Omaha through the first 12 points of the set before two straight points from Supernovas put them up 8-6. The lead grew from there to 11-7 and eventually the biggest lead of the set at 17-10. The Supernovas went on to take the second set 25-18.

SET THREE

Columbus managed to tie Omaha only once early in the third set at 4-4 before the defending champions opened a 18-9 lead. The Fury managed to cut into Omaha's lead through Kaley Rammelsberg and Lush with some help from errors committed by the home team but the hosts completed the sweep at 17-25 to win 3-0.

The Columbus Fury ends the two-game road stretch with a match at the Indianapolis Ignite (3-1) at Fishers Event Center on Sunday, February 2 at 6 p.m. ET.

For tickets please call 614-380-FURY (3879) or visit columbusfury.com.

