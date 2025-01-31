Supernovas Shine in Second Straight Sweep of Fury, Now Hold All Top Ten Most-Attended U.S. Pro Volleyball Matches

OMAHA, NEB. - The Omaha Supernovas, Nebraska's professional volleyball team and first Pro Volleyball Champions, delivered a dominant performance on Friday night at the CHI Health Center, sweeping the Columbus Fury 25-21, 25-18, 25-17 in front of 11,712 for its second-straight sweep over Columbus.

Friday's attendance was the fifth-most attended U.S. Pro Volleyball match of all time, and the eighth match that the Supernovas have drawn at least 11,000. Omaha has now hosted all of the top ten most attended U.S. Pro Volleyball matches in history.

The Supernovas (4-2) put together another defensive clinic, limiting the Fury (0-6) to a .036 clip which is the second-lowest in franchise history. Omaha also recorded 13 blocks which is a three-set team record. Reagan Cooper posted her second consecutive standout performance against her former team, recording a team-high 11 points with eight kills on a .389 hitting percentage. She also added 10 digs and a pair of blocks to earn Player of the Game honors. She also earned her team-leading eighth ace of the season in the first set, matching her season total from 2024.

Outside hitter Brooke Nuneviller tallied eight kills with six digs and two blocks of her own. Opposite Kelsie Payne had an efficient night with five kills on 17 swings and no errors for a .294 clip. She had one block and made impressive defensive plays from the back row with six digs.

Omaha middle blockers Kaitlyn Hord and Kayla Caffey combined for no hitting errors on 13 swings with seven kills. Caffey led the two with four kills and a block while Hord posted three kills with two blocks against her former team. Rookie middle Toyosi Onabanjo made her mark on the match, registering her first career kill and two blocks. Setter Natalia Valentin-Anderson dished out 28 assists and 12 digs, while chipping in a team-high three blocks. Libero Camila Gómez had nine digs and three assists.

The Supernovas hit .250 on the night with 13 blocks and one ace. The Fury hit a dismal .036 with six blocks and three aces.

Morgan Lewis led the Fury with eight kills, while Megan Courtney-Lush had five. Libero Paula Cerame had a strong defensive showing, leading the match with 16 digs on the night.

Omaha hits the road for a Sunday matinee battle with the Orlando Valkyries (2-4) at 2 p.m. CST on the PVF YouTube Channel.

Key Notes

Omaha has recorded the two lowest opponent hitting percentages (.015, .036) in franchise history in the two sweeps over Columbus.

After Friday, the Supernovas have recorded nine sweeps in franchise history with Columbus accounting for three of those.

Cooper has dominated her former team, combining for 22 kills on a .391 hitting percentage with 19 digs, three aces and two blocks in the last two matches.

The Supernovas set a franchise record for most blocks in a three-set match with 13, including a team-high three from setter Valentín-Anderson.

Columbus had 27 assists on Friday, marking the lowest of any Supernovas opponent in franchise history.

Top 10 U.S. Pro Volleyball Attendance Records

1. 13,486 | Omaha Supernovas vs. Atlanta Vibe | January 10, 2025 | CHI Health Center

2. 12,723 | Omaha Supernovas vs. San Diego Mojo | January 19, 2025 | CHI Health Center

3. 12,090 | Omaha Supernovas vs. Orlando Valkyries | March 16, 2024 | CHI Health Center

4. 11,918 | Omaha Supernovas vs. Orlando Valkyries | February 18, 2024 | CHI Health Center

5. 11,712 | Omaha Supernovas vs. Columbus Fury | January 31, 2025 | CHI Health Center

6. 11,624 | Omaha Supernovas vs. Atlanta Vibe | January 24, 2024 | CHI Health Center

7. 11,403 | Omaha Supernovas vs. San Diego Mojo | February 3, 2024 | CHI Health Center

8. 11,303 | Omaha Supernovas vs. San Diego Mojo | April 20, 2024 | CHI Health Center

9. 10,678 | Omaha Supernovas vs. Grand Rapids Rise (PVF Championship) | May 18, 2024 | CHI Health Center

10. 10,315 | Omaha Supernovas vs. Vegas Thrill | March 30, 2024 | CHI Health Center

Set 1: The match began with a Supernova overpass that set up the Fury's Abby Walker for a kill. Valentin-Anderson and Nuneviller each found the floor with a kill, while Cooper delivered an ace to make it 5-3. Courtney-Lush responded with a kill, but back-to-back blocks from Payne and Nuneviller extended the Supernovas lead to 7-4. Setter Tori Stringer tallied her first kill of the night before Hord added two more. A Cooper kill forced the Fury to call a timeout. A string of errors on both sides pushed the score to 15-10. Courtney-Lush kept the Fury in the fight with two blocks and a kill. Nuneviller put Omaha at set point with a 24-19 score, but three-straight points - with kills from Courtney-Lush and Lewis - forced a Supernovas timeout. Nuneviller ended the Columbus rally with a thunderous kill as Omaha won the set 25-21.

The Supernovas hit .219 with Nuneviller leading the team with four kills. The Fury had a .136 hitting percentage with Kaylee Cox and Courtney-Lush leading the group with four kills each.

Set 2: Courtney-Lush opened the set with a kill, but Cooper quickly responded with one of her own. A series of errors and a kill from both teams evened the score at 4-4. Omaha then went on a four-point run, fueled by blocks from Caffey and Valentin-Anderson, forcing the Fury to call a timeout. Columbus sided out due to a Supernova error, but Walker followed up with a kill to make it 12-10. Omaha then took control of the set, going on a dominant five-point run to extend their lead to 17-10. Courtney-Lush broke the run with a kill, and Kaley Rammelsberg delivered her first ace of the night, cutting the deficit to 21-17. However, the Supernovas closed it out with a 3-0 run including an Onabanjo block and kills from Payne and Caffey for a 25-18 set two final.

Omaha posted a .440 hitting percentage, with Nuneviller and Cooper tying the team high with three kills each. Columbus was limited to a .032 clip with Lewis leading the group with four kills.

Set 3: The third set began with both teams exchanging errors until Cooper broke the streak with a kill. Courtney-Lush quickly responded with a tally of her own, followed by an ace to even the score 4-4. Omaha then took control with a four-point run, led by two kills, a block, and a Columbus error, pushing their lead to 11-5. A pair of Supernovas errors gave the Fury some momentum, but Valentin-Anderson shut it down with a solo block. Columbus middle blocker Janice Leao answered with a block of her own, but Cooper continued her strong performance with back-to-back kills to make it 16-9. Leao fought back with a kill and an ace, but Omaha remained in control. Ally Batenhorst saw the court for the first time of the night late in the set, delivering two kills to extend the lead to 23-15. The Supernovas clinched the sweep after a long serve by the Fury and secured the 25-17 victory.

The Supernovas hit .143 in the set as Cooper had an outstanding performance with five kills on nine swings (.556). The Fury hit -.081 for the last set of the match with six kills and six errors. Lewis led Columbus with a trio of kills.

Every match this season can be heard on the Supernovas Radio Network, led by its flagship station KCRO 660 AM as part of Walnut Media. The SRN can be heard in five states with the support of its affiliates in KXCB Bluffs Country 106.5 FM, Boomer Radio 106.7 FM, ESPN Tri Cities, KNCY in Nebraska City, KGMT in Fairbury and KSID-AM in Sidney.

