Vibe Down Rise on the Road

ATLANTA, Ga. - The Atlanta Vibe (9-8) defeated the Grand Rapids Rise (7-9) on Thursday night on the road.

The offense was spread out to various outlets, as outside hitter Leah Edmond, opposite hitter Merritt Beason, and outside hitter Pia Timmer all recorded 13 kills each. All three also recorded double-doubles on the night, as Edmond, Beason and Timmer tallied 12, 13, and 15 digs respectively.

Atlanta's back-row defense fought throughout the match, totaling 94 digs compared to the Rise's 85 digs. Libero Morgan Hentz totaled 28 digs in four sets, posting a 7 dig per set average on the match, and continues to lead the league in total digs and digs per set. The Vibe's front row tallied 14 blocks, the second highest total on the season in a four set match. Middle blocker Khori Louis led the team with a season-high 6 blocks.

The Vibe will come back to their home court to compete against the San Diego Mojo on Saturday, March 15th at 7 p.m. ET. Tickets for the next match and all remaining Vibe matches are available!

