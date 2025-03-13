Fury to Host Thrill Friday

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Columbus Fury (4-11) returns home on Friday, March 14th, to host the Vegas Thrill (7-8) at 7 p.m. in Nationwide Arena. Tickets can be purchased here. The match will be broadcasted on Volleyball TV's (VBTV) and will be available on their website here. For more information about VBTV, please click here. Those with Rock Entertainment Sports Network (RESN) will still be able to access the game. For more information on how to get RESN, click here.

The Columbus Fury resumes play at home after a four-set loss to Orlando Valkyries (27-25, 21-25, 18-25, 21-25) on Sunday. The Fury will be hosting Pride Night for their match against the Thrill. Local organizations will be tabling on the concourse an hour before the match.

KNOW YOUR ENEMY

The Thrill enter the match against Columbus on a six-game losing streak that began the last time they played the Fury in Nationwide Arena on Monday, February 17th. Vegas currently sits at sixth in the league ranking. Two Vegas attackers are on the league kill percentage leaderboard. Morgan Stout sits at fifth with a 43.5% kill percentage. Berkeley Oblad is right under Stout at sixth with a 41.3% kill rate. Alisha Glass Childress is second in the league in assists, tallying 625 on the season so far and averaging 10.25 assists per set.

SERIES HISTORY

Columbus faces Vegas for the second time in the 2025 season. In their previous matchup at home on February 17th, the Fury won 3-1 (25-20, 25-20, 22-25, 25-21). The Fury hold a 3-2 all-time record against the Thrill and are competing for their second victory over the Thrill this season.

