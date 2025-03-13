San Diego Holds off Orlando as the Valkyries Win Streak Ends at Nine

March 13, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Orlando Valkyries News Release







ORLANDO, FLA. - The Valkyries record of nine consecutive wins comes to an end on Thursday night, as the San Diego Mojo (6-10) defeat the Valkyries (11-5) in five sets, with set scores of 25-17, 16-25, 15-25, 25-15, 15-17. This marks the Valkyries' first loss since January 30, when they lost in five to Grand Rapids.

After the Valkyries had a strong start, winning the first set 25-17, the Mojo regrouped and won the next two handedly before Orlando forced a fifth set. Ultimately, after a back-and-forth affair, the Mojo ended the historic streak. With a Saturday match fast approaching against the rival Omaha Supernovas, Orlando will need to learn from it and move on quickly.

"In this quick turnaround to Saturday, you got to flush it tomorrow," coach Pauly stated to her group. "I think the biggest lesson that we can change and learn from for Saturday is that serving pressure. In order to do that you have to get your mind back in a spot to be ready to play and being ready to compete a little bit harder."

San Diego, who came into this matchup 4-10, held Orlando's high-flying offense to its lowest total of the season, at a .170 hitting efficiency. Recording 11 blocks and 78 digs on the night, San Diego's defense stepped up when they needed it most, with back-to-back blocks by Ronika Stone for the win.

"We have to give San Diego a lot of credit, I think they were really prepared for us," Kaz Brown said. "We weren't doing some of the things that we pride ourselves in as a team, and so taking that and learning from it will be a key emphasis."

The Valkyries are back in action on Saturday, March 15, against the defending champion Omaha Supernovas at 7 p.m. at Addition Financial Arena.

• Discuss this story on the Pro Volleyball Federation message board...





Pro Volleyball Federation Stories from March 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.